Tom Ferry International: Agents Turn to Tom Ferry's Success Summit Amid Industry Upheavals

With Tom Ferry's Success Summit 2024 happening August 27-29, thousands of real estate agents have already booked their trips to Dallas.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Tom Ferry's annual flagship event has been one of the industry's most popular and highly regarded for the last 20+ years, but this year comes with a new level of urgency as the MLS commission rule changes are set to take place just weeks before.

This past week, Ferry hosted a webinar titled "Pre-Shift Huddle: Are You Ready for August 17th?" in response to the upcoming deadline for agents to update their business processes and contracts. The turnout was overwhelming, attracting thousands of agents eager to adapt new strategies for seizing the opportunities opening in the market.

"It goes to show just how seriously agents are taking these monumental shifts, and it's the reason why this year's theme is 'Charge the Storm,'" said Ferry. "The aim of the Success Summit has always been to give agents everything they need to succeed at that moment in time. I've been working with the top leaders of the industry and agents who are defying the limitations of the market to put together a set of tools and knowledge that we believe will completely change the game."

The 2024 Success Summit aims to offer a holistic approach for real estate professionals to succeed in all aspects of their business beyond just the urgent needs imposed by the NAR lawsuit agreement. Some of the important topics that Ferry and his big-name guest speakers will cover include:

Powerful Presentations: Sales experts demonstrate the most effective listing presentations and buyer consultations, then engage in live competitive roleplays to handle today's toughest objections.

$200k Talks: Agents who have gone from $0 to $200k in record time share the exact strategies they used and how to replicate their results.

The Viral Listing Strategy: Meredith Fogle unpacks the secrets of her famous strategy for leveraging every listing into multiple listings and buyers for geometric growth.

AI Marketing & Automation: Marketing masters share how they're using AI to cut costs and scale productivity.

"This is an epic time to be working in this industry," said Ferry. "Yes, it's scary, but for those who get their mindset right and seek out the best tools available to them, there is an incredible amount of money to be made. My favorite thing about Summit is that you're surrounded by the agents who are leading the charge and seizing the opportunities."

Date: August 27-29, 2024

Location: Dallas, Texas

Live Stream Available

Tickets are on sale now at TomFerry.com/Summit.

