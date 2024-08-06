PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC: Patriot Software Deepens Foothold in the Competitive Payroll Software Market

Patriot Software is 2024's "Most Affordable Payroll Solution" according to USA TODAY Blueprint.

USA TODAY Blueprint has released its " Best Payroll Software in 2024 " list and named Patriot Software the "Most Affordable Payroll Solution." This honor exemplifies Patriot's commitment to providing tremendous value to millions of American businesses.

"In everything we do, we start with the customer and work our way backwards," says Kyle Dreger, Patriot CEO. "Whether it's a mom-and-pop shop or medium-to-large business, our whole team tries to deliver tremendous value across all products and services. This starts with our great software, paired with our fabulous support, and ends with truly affordable prices."

Patriot received the title "Most Affordable Payroll Solution" after USA TODAY Blueprint's Small Business Editorial team compared pricing, features, and customer reviews from top leaders in the payroll software industry.

USA TODAY Blueprint gave Patriot a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, saying, "For the price, it's hard to beat the simplicity and efficiency Patriot provides its payroll customers." The online newspaper also highlighted a few of Patriot's value-added features such as unlimited payrolls and a free employee portal.

Since launching over 20 years ago, Patriot hasn't been shy about its mission-born from its founder's startup struggles-of making accounting and payroll affordable for American businesses.

Twenty years later, Patriot continues to do what's right for business owners nationwide by rolling out in-demand features and maintaining its unmatched USA-based support, all while keeping prices low.

About Patriot Software:

Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industries with its low prices, highest customer reviews, and award-winning software. Patriot offers cloud-based accounting, payroll, HR, and time & attendance solutions that help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot's USA-based customer support team provides a personal touch that most software companies lack today. The company has been serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

