Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin to Host Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call on August 14, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announced today it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on August 14, 2024 at 4:30pm ET.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: August 14, 2024

Time: 4:30pm ET.

Toll Free: 877-545-0320 International: 973-528-0002 Participant Access Code: 630741

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/51040

Replay

Toll Free: 877-481-4010 International: 919-882-2331 Replay Passcode: 51040

Webcast Replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2225/51040

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming, hospitality, beauty and social impact industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. The Digital Dept. complements these efforts with comprehensive influencer marketing services. Special Projects provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment, and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries, with the May release of "The Blue Angels" marking the first project of this collaboration. To learn more, visit: dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

