Torpago Hires Former PayPal and Visa Executive to Lead Business Operations

Chris Boncimino, Payments Industry Veteran and former Senior Executive at Visa and PayPal, joins the Torpago team to prepare the business for rapid growth

Torpago , a cutting-edge, modern commercial credit card and spend management provider for banks, today announced the hiring of Chris Boncimino to head Business Operations. Boncimino will lead business operations with a focus on growth and product development for Torpago's 'Powered By' program management service.

Boncimino's experience spans more than two decades in Fintech, global payments, venture development, and product innovation. He most recently founded Flow Networks, a consumer engagement and retention company in the payments sector, and served as CEO. Before becoming a founder, Boncimino was a Senior Vice President at Visa and Director of Product Strategy & Architecture at PayPal.

"Torpago is enabling banks to modernize their products while maintaining full economic control through our 'Powered By' suite of services," said Brent Jackson , CEO and Co-Founder of Torpago. "Chris brings deep and impressive expertise across the payments and fintech sector that will directly impact our ability to continue to scale the business, sell in to banks, and strengthen Torpago's ability to serve more partners."

"I am thrilled to be joining Torpago during a time of transformation as it develops its suite of program management services for the banking industry," said Boncimino., "Torpago has already made a significant impact with banks, providing a modern tech stack that is enabling the customer experience and real-time capabilities these banks need. I am looking forward to working with Torpago and further establishing the brand as a trusted fintech partner."

Founded in 2019, Torpago offers banks access to its 'Powered By' solution, a suite of white-label program management services that supplement a bank's existing capabilities, from underwriting, to fraud services and customer support.

Boncimino's hire comes amid a series of pivotal developments for Torpago in 2024. In June of 2024, Torpago announced its $10 Million Series B Funding Round and earlier this year, the company partnered with Marqeta and Sunwest Bank to launch the Sunwest Visionary Card Program .

