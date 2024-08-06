Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.08.2024
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
WKN: A14R7U | ISIN: US70450Y1038 | Ticker-Symbol: 2PP
Tradegate
06.08.24
15:40 Uhr
55,92 Euro
+0,71
+1,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
Torpago Hires Former PayPal and Visa Executive to Lead Business Operations

Chris Boncimino, Payments Industry Veteran and former Senior Executive at Visa and PayPal, joins the Torpago team to prepare the business for rapid growth

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Torpago, a cutting-edge, modern commercial credit card and spend management provider for banks, today announced the hiring of Chris Boncimino to head Business Operations. Boncimino will lead business operations with a focus on growth and product development for Torpago's 'Powered By' program management service.

Boncimino's experience spans more than two decades in Fintech, global payments, venture development, and product innovation. He most recently founded Flow Networks, a consumer engagement and retention company in the payments sector, and served as CEO. Before becoming a founder, Boncimino was a Senior Vice President at Visa and Director of Product Strategy & Architecture at PayPal.

"Torpago is enabling banks to modernize their products while maintaining full economic control through our 'Powered By' suite of services," said Brent Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder of Torpago. "Chris brings deep and impressive expertise across the payments and fintech sector that will directly impact our ability to continue to scale the business, sell in to banks, and strengthen Torpago's ability to serve more partners."

"I am thrilled to be joining Torpago during a time of transformation as it develops its suite of program management services for the banking industry," said Boncimino., "Torpago has already made a significant impact with banks, providing a modern tech stack that is enabling the customer experience and real-time capabilities these banks need. I am looking forward to working with Torpago and further establishing the brand as a trusted fintech partner."

Founded in 2019, Torpago offers banks access to its 'Powered By' solution, a suite of white-label program management services that supplement a bank's existing capabilities, from underwriting, to fraud services and customer support.

Boncimino's hire comes amid a series of pivotal developments for Torpago in 2024. In June of 2024, Torpago announced its $10 Million Series B Funding Round and earlier this year, the company partnered with Marqeta and Sunwest Bank to launch the Sunwest Visionary Card Program.

To learn more about Torpago, visit www.torpago.com.

###

About Torpago

Torpago is revolutionizing the future of payments and credit card programs by providing innovative solutions to banks and credit unions. Specializing in delivering white-labeled commercial credit card programs, expense management software, and comprehensive end-to-end program management, Torpago empowers financial institutions to provide robust modern credit program experiences. Built on a modern technology stack featuring native APIs and microservices, Torpago facilitates the seamless adoption and deployment of market-leading credit card and expense products for commercial customers.

Torpago is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information, visit Torpago's website, and follow Torpago on LinkedIn, and X.

Media Contact
Nicole Lombardo
Caliber Corporate Advisers
torpago@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Torpago



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
