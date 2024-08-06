Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art: Exploring the Sensual Tropical Paintings of Costa Rican Artist Daniela Marten Rothe

Daniela Marten Rothe, a prominent figure in the Costa Rican art scene, joins forces with MÍRAME Fine Art. This exciting collaboration aims to support Marten Rothe as her career gains international momentum and to elevate the profile of Costa Rican painting within the broader Latin American art scene.

MÍRAME Fine Art, the premier online Costa Rican art gallery dedicated to supporting the nation's finest artists, celebrates the work of artist Marten Rothe.

Daniela Marten Rothe, Sensi Sprout

Oil on Canvas

Eroticism and Feminine Energy

Marten Rothe's paintings explore themes of eroticism, tropicalism, and feminine energy, drawing inspiration from Anaïs Nin and artists, such as Georgia O'Keeffe. Rooted in Costa Rica's tropical environment, her subjects often feature flora, leaves, petals, creating a sensual dialogue between nature and sensuality.

The Hatching Goddesses

The 'Hatching Goddess' series represents a unique exploration of life cycles and creation. Each painting in this series is approached as a cosmic egg, embodying themes of birth and renewal. The incorporation of clay and other raw materials into the canvases, along with techniques such as cutting holes to reveal underlying layers, creates a textured, dynamic connection between the artwork and the viewer.

Sensual Tropical Limbic: Interplay of Nature and Spirituality

In the 'Sensual Tropical Limbic' series, Marten Rothe uses a vibrant palette and bold, erotic floral forms. These works, which often include elements of Costa Rica's flora as well as religious iconography, address issues of female sexual oppression. This series exemplifies her commitment to depicting the complexities of female experience through her art.

Advocacy for Female Artists

A Fine Arts graduate from the University of Costa Rica, Marten Rothe has garnered critical acclaim, including first prize at the CROMA Biennial in 2022. Beyond her personal achievements, she is a founding member of 'Quiero Pintar,' an initiative advocating for the recognition of living female artists.

Her efforts highlight the importance of female representation and recognition in the art world. Her art speaks to the primal, sexual aspects of human existence, highlighting the transformative potential of feminine power.

Invitation to Collect and Engage

As Marten Rothe's work gains international recognition, MÍRAME Fine Art invites you to explore her vision of Costa Rican art traditions and engage with her exploration of femininity and the human condition, all within the broader context of Central American art.

A Strategic Collaboration

MÍRAME Fine Art and Marten Rothe are collaborating to elevate the global visibility of Costa Rican art. This partnership highlights the importance of Costa Rican erotic painting and encourages collectors to immerse themselves in the dynamic and evolving landscape of Latin American art.

