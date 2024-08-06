Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), a leading manufacturer of building materials, offers an extensive range of beautiful, durable aluminum columns designed to add a distinctive look to porches, front entries, and exteriors of residential and commercial properties. Aluminum Westbury Columns combine superior craftsmanship with integrated architectural elements and low-maintenance features.

Produced from premium quality, lightweight aluminum, Aluminum Westbury Columns are available in an industry-leading 12 standard colors and feature both textured and non-textured finishes. These columns utilize DSI's proprietary 10-step powder coating process to ensure an enduring finish. Corrosion-resistant and available in various load-bearing capacities, aluminum Westbury Columns are versatile for a wide range of applications. They are also backed by a lifetime limited warranty.

One of the significant advantages of aluminum Westbury Columns is the dramatic labor savings compared to site-built columns. In addition to easy installation, low maintenance, and exceptional durability, these columns offer a wide array of design options to enhance any property. Style choices include round fluted, square fluted, square recessed, and square smooth columns with and without astragal, with matching capitals and bases for an attractive finishing touch. Column sizes range from 6" x 8' to 12" x 20' depending on the selected style. For detailed specifications and more information about aluminum Westbury Columns, visit the column page on the DSI website .

Aluminum Westbury Columns are also an excellent solution for finishing the support posts under the deck. These columns serve as column wraps, providing a seamless and polished appearance while ensuring protection from the elements. The same quality and durability found in Westbury railings extend to these column wraps, making them ideal for enhancing the aesthetics and longevity of any outdoor space.

Larry G. Boyts, VP of Sales and Marketing for Digger Specialties, Inc., stated, "Aluminum Westbury Columns feature superior craftsmanship and offer unmatched installation benefits in the marketplace. From an aesthetic standpoint, Westbury Column designs provide a wide array of solutions for property owners and builders."





Aluminum Westbury Columns photos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/218855_187c3b0f44f9b83d_002full.jpg





Aluminum Westbury Columns photos

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8201/218855_187c3b0f44f9b83d_003full.jpg

DSI is an industry-leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, aluminum architectural columns, and outdoor lighting. For information about DSI's entire product range, visit diggerspecialties.com.

