West Caldwell, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - Vitaquest International, an industry-leading product development and commercialization partner for nutraceuticals and functional foods, has announced that it has joined the International Probiotics Association (IPA). A non-profit organization that works to promote the safe and efficacious use of probiotics throughout the world, IPA serves as a platform for Vitaquest to influence regulatory frameworks and drive innovation within the probiotics industry.

"We are proud to join the International Probiotics Association, where we can voice our opinions to a targeted national and global scientific community, as well as consumer associations. As new IPA members, we can influence and communicate existing regulations to better address industry challenges by leveraging insights and analysis related to legislative issues," says Patrick Brueggman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vitaquest.

Vitaquest's probiotics services are supported by state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a distinguished track record for crafting top-tier products. As the largest, non-originator contract manufacturer of probiotic dietary supplements in the United States, Vitaquest produces more than 50 million retail units of finished probiotic products annually. Vitaquest also provides its customers with guidance and technical expertise to ensure their probiotic products meet or surpass the standards for cutting-edge supplements. As members of IPA, the company will share and hone that expertise.

"We can help drive innovation and facilitate the growth of the probiotic industry," says Michael Anthonavage, Vice President of Innovation at Vitaquest, about joining IPA. "It gives us access to in-depth market data for best-in-class product and technology positioning to promote awareness and science to the consumer."

Since its founding in 1977, Vitaquest has been at the forefront of consumer product innovation. Over the past 47 years, the company has become a leading name in nutraceutical and functional foods development and manufacturing. This growth is driven by successful customer collaborations, continuous investment in advanced facilities and capabilities, and a keen ability to anticipate market needs. Offering a comprehensive range of services-including formulation assistance, manufacturing, packaging, warehousing, and fulfillment-Vitaquest now produces more than 4,000 custom formulas annually, serving more than 500 brands across 40 countries.

Introduced in 1999, the IPA represents more than 120 member companies and is dedicated to educating and supporting academia, health care providers, consumer stakeholders, and industry. The association helps global regulators develop fair, informed, and scientifically valid guidelines around the use of probiotics.

"The International Probiotic Association is delighted to welcome Vitaquest International as a new member company. We are thrilled they have joined forces with us to help forge the IPA mission of advocating for safe and efficacious probiotics forward. Vitaquest's dedication to advancing the science, research, and benefits of probiotics brings invaluable knowledge and experience to our community," says IPA Executive Director, George Paraskevakos. "Through the IPA platform, we strive to promote health and wellness, and Vitaquest will play a key role through innovative research and collaboration. Welcome to our community!"





"As new IPA members, we can influence and communicate existing regulations to better address industry challenges by leveraging insights and analysis related to legislative issues." -- Patrick Brueggman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vitaquest.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9522/218934_1efccfcbf44609e5_001full.jpg





Vitaquest International headquarters are located in West Caldwell, New Jersey.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9522/218934_1efccfcbf44609e5_002full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9522/218934_1efccfcbf44609e5_003full.jpg

For more information on Vitaquest, visit https://vitaquest.com.

About Vitaquest International

Headquartered in West Caldwell, NJ USA, Vitaquest International is an industry-leading development and commercialization partner for consumer products featuring a broad array of innovative solutions in nutraceutical and functional foods. A leader in the design and development of new, standards-based quality initiatives, a comprehensive commitment to quality - called TotalQ - is at the core of Vitaquest as a company. With over 45 years of history, Vitaquest has the market insight, global reach, and scale of operations to support emerging and existing consumer brands from the idea to the store shelf - with flawless execution in every phase.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218934

SOURCE: Vitaquest International