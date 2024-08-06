The Shanghai-based solar development company has filed two complaints with the Munich and Hamburg local divisions of the Unified Patent Court. Chinese solar module manufacturer JA Solar has initiated patent infringement proceedings against an unnamed rival module manufacturer before the Unified Patent Court (UPC) in Germany. The two complaints, filed with the Munich and Hamburg Local Divisions of the UPC, are directed at the competitor's range of TOPCon solar modules and concern the infringement of JA Solar's patents EP 2 787 541 B1 and EP 4 092 759 B1, the company said in a statement. "The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...