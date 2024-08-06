PBI will provide insurance coverage options for pet sitters, walkers, groomers, and boarders across 12 U.S. states

Pet Business International (PBI), the exclusive provider of instant online insurance quotes for small to medium-sized pet businesses, launches in the U.S. today. PBI covers everything from dog walkers to groomers, pet-sitting services to boarders, and even horse sitters.

The expansion into the U.S. kicks off in the following 12 states: Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

"We're thrilled to enter the North American market and begin supporting the full range of pet businesses in the U.S.," said Shannah Cantillon, Director at PBI. "We're proud to support the businesses that care for our growing fur families, and making policies accessible with high-quality, low-premium plans is a key part of our commitment."

As the industry continues to evolve, insurance is increasingly important for businesses to uphold care standards and build trust with customers. The global pet-sitting market is expected to double to $5.1 billion by 2030, with the U.S. accounting for the largest share at $1.6 billion. Yet, despite 66% of households owning pets in the U.S., the market for business-specific pet insurance remains largely untapped.

Founded in the U.K. in 2000, PBl is a pioneer in pet business insurance operating in Australia, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, the U.K. and now the U.S. Channel partners include the Kennel Club in the UK and pet sitters' associations in Europe and Australia.

PBI offers comprehensive coverage including general liability, accidents, and injury to and loss of animals, with optional extras such as professional liability, equipment coverage, and animal illness insurance. Coverage is open to anyone aged 16 and older who cares for third-party animals.

Customers turn to PBI for ease, affordability, and reliability when it comes to selecting the best-in-class pet business insurance offering, and love the immediacy of the instant online quote. "Pet Business Insurance has been a pleasure to work with. The team is responsive and helpful, offering fair pricing and fast customer service. Highly recommended in our industry," said customer Chavanne Lyon of Dino Experience.

With more than 20 years of industry experience and a 96% claims payout rate, PBI is committed to providing efficient claims handling specifically tailored to the unique needs of pet businesses.

To learn more about pet business insurance options in the U.S., visit https://www.petbusinessinternational.com/.

About Pet Business International

Pet Business International specializes in providing insurance for small and medium-sized pet businesses that provide pet grooming, animal training, pet sitting, dog walking, boarding and more. For more information, please visit https://www.petbusinessinternational.com/.

Pet Business International is a registered series of Mission Underwriting Managers, LLC. Mission Underwriting Managers, LLC is a licensed insurance agency, NPN 19970643, that sells various property and casualty insurance. Mission Underwriting Managers, LLC does business in California as Mission Specialty Risk Insurance Solutions License #6005417, in Nevada as Mission Specialty Risk Services, LLC, and in Utah as Mission Specialty Risk Services. For a full list of licenses, click here.

