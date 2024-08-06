Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting of Enzymatica AB (publ) on 6 August 2024

The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Enzymatica AB (publ) (the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting on 6 August 2024. At the extraordinary general meeting, the following resolutions, amongst others, were made.

Approval of the board of directors' resolution on a rights issue of new shares

The meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution from 18 July 2024, to increase the Company's share capital by a maximum amount of SEK 2,774,117.32 through the issue of a maximum number of 69,352,888 shares.

The shareholders of the Company shall have preferential rights to subscribe for the new shares in relation the number of shares previously held. For each share held on the record date, the shareholder receives one subscription right, whereby five (5) subscription rights entitle to subscribe for two (2) new shares.

The record date for determining which shareholders shall be entitled to subscribe for new shares on a preferential basis shall be 26 August 2024.

The subscription price is SEK 1.90 per share which in the case of full subscription provides issuing proceeds of up to approximately MSEK 131.8.

Subscription for new shares by exercise of subscription rights shall be made by simultaneously cash payment during the period as from 28 August 2024 up to and including 11 September 2024. Subscription for new shares without the exercise of subscription rights shall take place during the same period on a separate subscription list. Payment for new shares subscribed for without the exercise of subscription rights shall be made in cash no later than on the second bank day from dispatch of the contract note setting forth the allotment of shares.

Trading with subscription rights will take place during the period from 28 August 2024 until, and including 6 August 2024. Trading in BTA (Paid Subscribed Shares) will take place from 28 August 2024 until and including around 20 September 2024.

For more detailed information regarding the content of the resolutions, please refer to the complete notice of the extraordinary general meeting and the Company's website, www.enzymatica.com.

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

