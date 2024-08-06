VivaWell and Keyzell Holding Announce Strategic Global Cooperation to Develop Innovative AI Health Solutions

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / VivaWell, the pioneering healthtech transforming healthcare in Mexico and Argentina, proudly announces a strategic global cooperation agreement with Keyzell Holding, the biotech leader recognized for its groundbreaking advancements in precision medicine that enhance patient quality of life and save lives. This agreement marks the beginning of a close collaboration between both companies, aimed at joining forces to accelerate the development and implementation of advanced technological solutions in the healthcare sector worldwide. Through this partnership, VivaWell and Keyzell Holding are committed to integrating their knowledge and resources to deliver innovations that will transform the healthcare landscape.

Vivawell-Keyzell innovative AI health solutions

The collaboration between VivaWell and Keyzell Holding will improve:

The integration of artificial intelligence technologies in health monitoring and the development of personalized treatments.

Access to new health solutions that combine holistic well-being with specific treatments for serious illnesses.

The expansion of precision medicine as a treatment that improves people's quality of life and saves lives.

This agreement strengthens VivaWell and Keyzell Holding's commitment to innovation, marking the start of a collaboration that promises to revolutionize the healthcare sector.

"We are excited about this collaboration, which not only amplifies our technological capabilities but also strengthens our commitment to improving health," commented Eduardo Iglesias, Founder and CEO of VivaWell. "Keyzell Holding has proven to be a leader in applying artificial intelligence in biotechnology, and we are convinced that this alliance will allow us to offer even more advanced and effective solutions to our clients"

Keyzell Holding is currently leading this biomedical revolution in precision medicine worldwide. Recently awarded with "Premio Andalucía Excellence 2022" in Biotechnology.

The company has also pioneered the use of artificial intelligence to develop personalized treatments for lung and breast cancer. Their key focus is precision medicine.

"The collaboration with VivaWell represents a strategic opportunity to expand our global impact in biotechnology," stated José del Corral, CEO of Keyzell Holding. "We want to drive this agreement because it will improve the lives of thousands of people by using the latest technological innovations to address complex medical challenges."

Through this agreement, VivaWell and Keyzell Holding will explore new technological and operational solutions that will enhance the offering of more effective and personalized treatments, aligned with the latest research and advancements in global biotechnology.

