NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Fly Play hf. transferred from First North Iceland to Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Fly Play hf.'s request for admission to trading on its Main market. The Shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland Main Market on August 8, 2024. Short name: PLAY Number of shares: 1.891.598.895 Currency: ISK ISIN code: IS0000032936 Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Round Lot: 1 share Order book ID: 229790 Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Company Identity Number: 660319-0180 Market: OMX ICE Equities / 23 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: XICE ICB Classification Industry 40 Consumer Discretionary Supersector 40501010 Airlines