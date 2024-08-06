Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EP4M | ISIN: IS0000032936 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLY PLAY HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLY PLAY HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
06.08.2024 15:22 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Fly Play hf. transferred from First North Iceland to Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market

Nasdaq Iceland hf. has approved Fly Play hf.'s request for admission to trading
on its Main market. 

The Shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland Main Market on August
8, 2024. 

Short name:         PLAY          
Number of shares:      1.891.598.895      
Currency:          ISK           
ISIN code:          IS0000032936      
Nominal value of each share ISK 1          
Round Lot:          1 share         
Order book ID:        229790         
Dynamic Volatility Guard   5%           
Static Volatility Guard   15%           
Market Cap Segment:     Small Cap        
Company Identity Number:   660319-0180       
Market:           OMX ICE Equities / 23  
Tick Size Table:       MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:          XICE          
                           

ICB Classification

Industry   40 Consumer Discretionary
Supersector 40501010 Airlines
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.