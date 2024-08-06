Anzeige
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Frankfurt
06.08.24
08:02 Uhr
7,950 Euro
-0,050
-0,62 %
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Acquisition of Lovely Pubs

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Acquisition of Lovely Pubs 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Acquisition of Lovely Pubs 
06-Aug-2024 / 13:53 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
6 August 2024 
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. 
Acquisition of Lovely Pubs 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, today announces it 
has completed the purchase of Lovely Pubs, a collection of seven fantastic pubs in Warwickshire, six of which are 
freehold, for a total consideration of GBP22.5 million. 
 
The pubs, which include one with 16 boutique bedrooms, are a highly complementary addition to Fuller's existing 
portfolio of pubs and hotels in neighbouring counties. They align perfectly with the Company's vision and strategy, 
offering outstanding service and a premium food and drink offer. 
 
In the last reported financial year, the group being acquired generated EBITDA of GBP3.1 million. The acquisition is 
expected to be earnings enhancing in the first full year and will be funded from existing banking facilities. CBRE 
acted as advisors on the deal. 
 
Chief Executive Simon Emeny said: "I'm delighted to be announcing the acquisition of Lovely Pubs. These seven 
outstanding sites are a perfect fit with our existing estate both in terms of their premium operational style and their 
geographical location. We are looking forward to welcoming these pubs, and their teams, to the Fuller's family." 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
Simon Emeny, Chief Executive (press) 020 8996 2000 
Neil Smith, Finance Director (analysts) 020 8996 2000 
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager        020 8996 2198 
 
Instinctif Partners 
Justine Warren   020 7457 2010 
 
 
Notes to Editors: 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with 
delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our 
purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller's has 185 managed businesses, with 1,025 
boutique bedrooms, and 154 Tenanted Inns. The Fuller's pub estate stretches from Brighton to Birmingham and from 
Bristol to the Greenwich Peninsula. Our Managed Pubs and Hotels include Cotswold Inns & Hotels - seven stunning hotels 
in the Cotswolds, and Bel & The Dragon - six exquisite modern English inns with boutique rooms located in the Home 
Counties. In summary, Fuller's is the home of great pubs, outstanding hospitality and passionate people, where everyone 
is welcome and leaves that little bit happier than they arrived. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: ACQ 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  338911 
EQS News ID:  1962207 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1962207&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2024 08:53 ET (12:53 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
