Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Acquisition of Lovely Pubs 06-Aug-2024 / 13:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 August 2024 FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. Acquisition of Lovely Pubs Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company"), the premium pubs and hotels business, today announces it has completed the purchase of Lovely Pubs, a collection of seven fantastic pubs in Warwickshire, six of which are freehold, for a total consideration of GBP22.5 million. The pubs, which include one with 16 boutique bedrooms, are a highly complementary addition to Fuller's existing portfolio of pubs and hotels in neighbouring counties. They align perfectly with the Company's vision and strategy, offering outstanding service and a premium food and drink offer. In the last reported financial year, the group being acquired generated EBITDA of GBP3.1 million. The acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing in the first full year and will be funded from existing banking facilities. CBRE acted as advisors on the deal. Chief Executive Simon Emeny said: "I'm delighted to be announcing the acquisition of Lovely Pubs. These seven outstanding sites are a perfect fit with our existing estate both in terms of their premium operational style and their geographical location. We are looking forward to welcoming these pubs, and their teams, to the Fuller's family." - Ends - For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Simon Emeny, Chief Executive (press) 020 8996 2000 Neil Smith, Finance Director (analysts) 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 Instinctif Partners Justine Warren 020 7457 2010 Notes to Editors: Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller's has 185 managed businesses, with 1,025 boutique bedrooms, and 154 Tenanted Inns. The Fuller's pub estate stretches from Brighton to Birmingham and from Bristol to the Greenwich Peninsula. Our Managed Pubs and Hotels include Cotswold Inns & Hotels - seven stunning hotels in the Cotswolds, and Bel & The Dragon - six exquisite modern English inns with boutique rooms located in the Home Counties. In summary, Fuller's is the home of great pubs, outstanding hospitality and passionate people, where everyone is welcome and leaves that little bit happier than they arrived. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: ACQ TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 338911 EQS News ID: 1962207 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 06, 2024 08:53 ET (12:53 GMT)