The Dixie Group 2024 Q2 Earnings Release And Conference Call

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Release on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for
Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:
877-407-0989
Conference ID No. 13747021

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be
accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website,
https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live
broadcast and will continue for 7 days.
A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website:
https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast,
dial in information as follows:
877-660-6853
Conference ID No: 13747021

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of soft and hard surface floor coverings to higher-end residential customers through Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, DH Floors, and Trucor brands.

CONTACT:

Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE: The Dixie Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

