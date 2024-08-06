Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company")'s JustCBD, a leading consumer products brand, is excited to introduce two new products to its line of offerings - JustCBD+ Calm Gaba & L-Theanine Mixed Berry Gummies and JustCBD+ Sleep Magnesium and Melatonin Raspberry Gummies. These innovative gummies are designed to support stress management and promote relaxation, as well as enhance sleep quality.

The JustCBD+ Calm Gaba & L-Theanine Mixed Berry Gummies are formulated with an optimal blend of Gaba and L-Theanine, renowned for their calming properties. These ingredients are combined to assist users in managing stress and attaining a state of relaxation. The mixed berry flavor enhances the experience, making stress relief both effective and amiable.

The JustCBD+ Sleep Magnesium & Melatonin Raspberry Gummies are crafted to promote a restful night's sleep. By harnessing the potent combination of Magnesium and Melatonin, these gummies are designed to help users fall asleep more quickly and experience deeper, more restorative sleep. The delightful raspberry flavor ensures that bedtime becomes a pleasant and enjoyable routine. Melatonin gummies are one of the Company's best sellers.

"We are thrilled to expand our product line with these innovative gummies," said Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission is to enhance the lives of our customers, and these new products are a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality, effective solutions."

About JustCBD

JustCBD high quality CBD products made from organically sourced USA-grown hemp. JustCBD carries a wide range of CBD items for sale, including everything from Gummies and oil to soothing creams and pet treats. It has more than 22,000 5-star reviews. Every CBD product is GMP certified, as well as third party laboratory tested to confirm buyers' safety. JustCBD is one of the top gummy companies in the world. For more information, visit www.justcbdstore.com.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

