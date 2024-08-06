The completion of Regional REIT's (RGL's) £110.5m equity raise has reduced gearing, including repayment of its retail bonds, and provides additional flexibility to its capex and disposal programmes. With funding uncertainty lifted, investor attention is likely to refocus on operational performance and the wider outlook for the regional office sector. Robust occupier demand for good quality assets continues to generate rental growth and the tone of the investment market has begun to improve.

