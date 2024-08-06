Vibrant Wellness Improves Turnaround Times for Key Lab Tests

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Vibrant Wellness, a leading CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited lab, is excited to announce significant reductions in turnaround times for several of its core lab tests. This milestone underscores Vibrant's commitment to improving healthspan and longevity by enabling earlier, targeted detection of challenging health conditions.

Rapid Turnaround Times for Earlier Interventions

While many competitors offer turnaround times of up to 21 days, Vibrant has reduced the turnaround times for several key panels from 10-14 days to just 7-10 days:

Total Tox Burden (Heavy Metals, Mycotoxins, and Environmental Toxin testing)

CardiaX

Toxin Genetics

Micronutrient Testing

Gut Zoomer

This crucial update means that results will now be available three to four days sooner than before.

Enhanced Clinical Practice Through Timely Results

Receiving lab results faster is crucial for medical practitioners, allowing for timely interventions and adjustments to treatment plans. This can significantly improve patient outcomes. This update is part of Vibrant's dedication to enhancing clinical services with the highest standards. "This milestone reflects our commitment to providing the best provider and patient experience," said Vasanth Jayaraman, COO of Vibrant Wellness. "By reducing our turnaround times, we help healthcare providers make quicker, more informed decisions, ultimately improving patient care. We're proud of our team's dedication and innovation in making this possible."

Vibrant's Competitive Edge in Lab Testing

Vibrant's relentless pursuit of excellence through advanced technology and methodologies sets it apart in the biotech industry. Expanded automation capabilities, dedication of lab personnel, and commitment to vigorous research enable Vibrant to consistently exceed industry standards and deliver the most reliable and swift results possible.

Benefits for Healthcare Providers and Patients

Medical providers and patients alike will benefit from these reduced turnaround times. Providers can make more informed decisions faster, improving the patient experience and health outcomes. This enhancement solidifies Vibrant Wellness as a leader in the specialty lab testing industry, dedicated to providing tools that support personalized health and longevity.

Medical providers can order Vibrant testing through vibrant-wellness.com and its healthcare eCommerce platform, Well ProZ.

About Vibrant Wellness: Vibrant Wellness is a leading biotech company in Santa Clara, CA. As a CLIA-certified lab, Vibrant delivers life-transforming lab testing that empowers health and wellness providers to identify the root causes of patient health issues. Leading the charge in modern medicine and research, Vibrant provides personalized health analytics using cutting-edge, high-quality technology. The company firmly believes everyone can achieve better health and vibrant longevity through individualized solutions rooted in comprehensive testing. For more information, please visit vibrant-wellness.com.

Vibrant tests are developed by the CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory Vibrant America LLC. CLIA#:05D2078809. Tests have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

