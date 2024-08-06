New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - Mindset Mastery Coaching, founded by high-performance coach Ana-Maria Ciubota, has launched a new podcast series for fresh entrepreneurs worldwide. The series titled "Entrepreneurs Success Secrets" aims to share insights and strategies for business success.





Ana-Maria Ciubota

This podcast series features discussions and interviews with top business leaders that delve into the strategies, challenges, and insights of business creation. Aiming to provide a platform for sharing experiences and advice, each episode explores topics such as effective business strategies, overcoming professional obstacles, and the personal growth aspects associated with entrepreneurship across multiple industries.

Ana-Maria Ciubota, host of these podcasts, brings her background in international business administration and personal development to the series. She explains, "With my expertise, I aim to guide in-depth conversations that offer listeners a comprehensive understanding of the startup ecosystem."

The debut episode of "Entrepreneurs Success Secrets" was released on June 26, 2024. New listeners can expect a structured format consisting of interviews, expert analyses, and responses to questions from the entrepreneurial community.

About Mindset Mastery Coaching:

Mindset Mastery Coaching, led by Ana-Maria Ciubota, offers specialized high-performance coaching for entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals. The platform enhances personal and professional skills by blending academic knowledge with real-world experience. It offers a variety of resources such as personalized coaching sessions, structured educational programs, and tools like books and productivity aids designed to promote peak performance and strategic foresight in a global marketplace.

