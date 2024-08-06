Modern Family Law Pioneers Accessible Legal Representation With New LLP Role

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Modern Family Law, a rapidly growing family law firm, is at the forefront of offering Licensed Legal Paraprofessional (LLP) services. With the authority to represent clients in family law matters, LLPs offer a comprehensive range of services, bridging the gap between affordability and quality representation.

Selena Salinas and Kris Freeman, two paralegals at Modern Family Law, recently became two of the first LLPs in Colorado. They believe that this program reinforces their commitment to client empowerment and their contribution to navigating legal complexities with compassion and expertise. LLPs are a cost-effective alternative while ensuring adherence to ethical standards.

Modern Family Law is one of the first law firms to offer LLP services in Colorado. With 75% of litigants in domestic relations cases having no legal representation ("Pro Se"), Modern Family Law now offers an affordable alternative for uncontested divorces.

During the first month of LLP practice, Modern Family Law observed hiring exceeding expectations, with 17 LLP cases. According to Modern Family Law's data, the average cost of entry for consumers is 46% lower for those hiring an LLP.

As LLPs continue to establish their role in family law, their introduction shows a shift towards inclusivity and efficiency, promising a more equitable future for legal representation. "The introduction of LLPs marks a significant milestone for Modern Family Law and the community we serve. By offering a more affordable and compassionate approach to legal representation, we are empowering individuals and families to navigate their legal matters with confidence." - Dave Johnson, CEO of Modern Family Law

About Modern Family Law: Modern Family Law is a law firm dedicated to providing comprehensive legal services in all aspects of family law. Our skilled, experienced, award-winning family attorneys understand the sensitive nature of family law matters and are committed to helping our clients navigate the complex and emotional issues that arise in divorce, child custody, child support, adoption, and other family law matters. We offer personalized legal representation to each of our clients, tailoring our approach to meet their unique needs and goals. Our services cover all aspects of family law, including divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, property division, prenuptial agreements, postnuptial agreements, adoption, paternity, and protection orders.

