SOLJETS Appoints Pericles Mosca as Latin America Sales Director and Announces Participation in LABACE 2024

SOLJETS, a leading boutique aircraft brokerage firm, today announced the appointment of Pericles Mosca as its new Latin America Sales Director and its participation in the upcoming LABACE 2024 event. This strategic hire and event presence aim to strengthen SOLJETS' position in the growing Latin American market.

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Pericles Mosca brings over 20 years of experience in aviation and related industries, with previous roles at General Electric, Textron Aviation, and General Motors. At Textron Aviation, he served as Regional Sales Director for South America, where he developed channel partners and drove sales of Citation and Beechcraft business aircraft.





Greg Oswald, acting CEO, commented on the appointment: "Pericles Mosca's extensive experience in aviation sales and his deep understanding of the Latin American market make him an excellent addition to our team. His expertise will be valuable as we continue to expand our services in the region."

Mosca's role will involve leading SOLJETS' sales efforts in Latin America, leveraging the company's SOLDATA platform - a proprietary market intelligence software that provides real-time insights for aircraft transactions.

A lifelong aviation enthusiast, Mosca holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of São Paulo (USP) and a Master of Science in Management from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Outside of his professional life, Pericles enjoys spending time with his family and friends, exploring the outdoors, and flying classic tailwheel aircraft, with a particular fondness for the Cessna 180/185.

Pericles holds Brazilian and Italian citizenship and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, with Italian in progress. His diverse background and multilingual abilities will enhance his ability to connect with clients and partners across the region.

In line with SOLJETS' commitment to the Latin American market, Pericles Mosca and Gustav Wollenzien will be attending the upcoming LABACE (Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition) in São Paulo, Brazil. The 19th edition of LABACE, taking place from August 6 to 8, 2024, is the foremost business aviation event in Latin America.

LABACE brings together the world's leading aircraft manufacturers, key suppliers, and service providers in the aeronautical sector, as well as aircraft owners, enthusiasts, and authorities. This premier event provides an excellent opportunity for SOLJETS to showcase its expertise, connect with industry leaders, and engage with clients in the region.

About SOLJETS:

Founded in 2015, SOLJETS specializes in aircraft brokerage services, guiding clients through complex transactions with a focus on personalized service.

The company has completed over 400 business jet transactions in more than 30 countries, offering expertise in Light to ultra-long-range aircraft. SOLJETS' proprietary SOLDATA software provides market insights to support informed decision-making in aircraft transactions.

