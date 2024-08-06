ABP, the open-source end-to-end .NET application development platform, has enhanced the user experience by consolidating all its services under a single address, ABP.IO. This update simplifies navigation for developers by bringing all ABP subdomains into one unified platform.

London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - ABP, the open-source end-to-end .NET application development platform, has made the user experience easier by consolidating all its services under a single address, ABP.IO. This change, covering all subdomains of ABP, one of the most comprehensive open-source .NET development frameworks, makes it easier for developers to find what they need on ABP.IO.





.NET development framework ABP offers improved user experience via refreshed ABP.IO Domain

The .NET development framework provides infrastructure and tools for creating business solutions using modern software architectures and best practices. It is used by developers worldwide, from the USA and Canada to the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Italy, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

ABP Co-Founder Halil Ibrahim Kalkan announced that they have reached a milestone in their development infrastructure, which has been evolving for over 11 years. To highlight this important development, Kalkan explained, "Our US developers, who make up nearly half of our users, will continue to have access to ABP's new platform across all license models as before. With our refreshed launch, we aim to attract more independent developers, startups, and corporate companies from around the world."

Easier navigation, better user experience

With the completed update, developers using the open-source version of ABP or customers who prefer the commercial product can now access all ABP Platform features from ABP.IO. In the statement made by ABP, three important points improved by the update were listed.

As the 11-year-old ABP platform has grown, the number of subdomains has also increased, making the platform complex. The ABP.IO update, including a well-structured mega-menu, has simplified navigation of the platform and its documentation. The ABP platform has been revamped with an innovative, lean, and modern design, enhancing the platform's attractiveness while adding functionality and ease of use.

Finally, the SEO aspect was strengthened. The merging of different subdomains under a single domain has also improved the search engine visibility of the platform's subpages. With the update, the documentation of open-source ABP and ABP Commercial products has also been merged.

This comprehensive update ensures that both new and existing users can experience a more streamlined and efficient platform, reflecting ABP's commitment to continuous improvement and user satisfaction.

"The ABP Platform is now more decisive, holistic and accessible"

ABP Framework, originally developed as open-source code to accelerate the development of modern web applications using the ASP.NET Core platform, started as a social responsibility project and has evolved into a framework utilized by global giants over the past 11 years. It has gained reusable modules and a robust infrastructure, supporting corporate application requirements, modularity, multi-tenancy, and microservices.

The customizable interface of this end-to-end web development platform, known for its comprehensive security capabilities and active 24/7 community, has also become more user-friendly. The continuously updated ABP platform provides an effective alternative to building custom frameworks from scratch, simplifying the creation of modern software solutions by offering a layered starting template.

ABP Co-Founder Halil Ibrahim Kalkan expressed his enthusiasm for the major changes and improvements made to the ABP Platform, stating, "The aim of these changes is to make the platform stable, comprehensive, understandable, and easy to get started on." The updates reflect ABP's commitment to providing a stable and all-in-one solution that caters to the evolving needs of developers and enterprises worldwide, ensuring that the platform remains a powerful tool for developing innovative web applications.

Powerful tools offered gratis under the ABP Studio Community Edition

With the new update, ABP has also introduced ABP Studio Community Edition, which provides powerful tools to facilitate development processes and stands out with features such as a configuration wizard and module management. Offered completely free of charge, ABP Studio Community Edition aims to be the primary tool for ABP developers to manage their projects. This update brings all ABP features to a single platform, eliminating the distinction between open-source developers and licensed corporate customers.

The .NET development framework, which offers a comprehensive set of features and tools for businesses and developers to create high-performance SaaS applications, stands out as a more effective alternative to building custom frameworks from scratch with its community-driven, well-documented, and continuously updated structure. ABP's new platform can be reviewed at ABP.IO.

