Northern Trust: 2024 North America Summer Intern Volunteer Day

This year's event, on National Intern Day, was in partnership with United Way who engage with 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide and is focused on creating community-based and community-led solutions that strengthen the cornerstones for a good quality of life: education, financial stability, and health.

Our Chicago based interns had the opportunity to assemble literacy kits for children affiliated with the New Moms non-profit program which provides housing, job training, academic coaching, and family support for young mothers in Chicago and across the Chicagoland area.

We would also like to give a shoutout to our Tempe Interns who got involved on the day and held their own volunteer event which included making cards for Cardz For Kidz.

