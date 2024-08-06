Sustainability Partners: Angel Fire, New Mexico, Upgrades Water Infrastructure

Sustainability Partners Leads Upgrade of Over 2,000 Smart Water Meters

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Angel Fire, New Mexico, is excited to announce the kickoff of its Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Project, a critical step toward building a more resilient and sustainable water system. In partnership with Sustainability Partners, a leader in funding, deploying, and maintaining essential infrastructure, Angel Fire, New Mexico, is replacing over 2,000 water meters with Kamstrup ultrasonic meters. Sustainability Partners is collaborating with Resource Wise and L&T Services to install and integrate Angel Fire's new AMI system.





By providing Angel Fire with real-time water usage data, this advanced system empowers the city to:

Optimize system performance: Real-time data gives Angel Fire valuable insights into optimizing water infrastructure, resource allocation, and accounting for non-revenue water.

Champion water conservation: The AMI system fosters responsible water use habits by enabling residents to track their water consumption closely.

Improve customer service: This cutting-edge technology allows for faster leak detection and improved response times to customer inquiries.

Underscoring the Village's dedication to sustainable water practices, Angel Fire Mayor BJ Lindsey stated, "The Village of Angel Fire is proactively addressing long-standing water infrastructure needs while also preparing for the sustained growth of our area. This AMI project, facilitated by Sustainability Partners, is a major step forward in achieving both goals. By gaining real-time data on water usage, we can optimize our system, empower residents to conserve water and improve customer service. This is a win-win for our community and our environment."

Angel Fire is utilizing Sustainability Partners' Metering as a Service offering, which provides the system on a per-meter, per-month basis with no upfront costs. In turn, Sustainability Partners facilitates all aspects of the comprehensive solution, including installation, software integration, staff training, ongoing care of the system, and contracting with all vendors to complete the work.

Sharing his excitement about the project, Ryan Mast, Lead Infrastructure Partner for Sustainability Partners in New Mexico, said, "Sustainability Partners is thrilled to be working alongside Angel Fire on this important initiative. Upgrading their water infrastructure with smart meters is a critical step towards ensuring a reliable and sustainable water supply for generations to come. We are confident that this project will be a success and serve as a model for other communities looking to improve their water management."

About Angel Fire, New Mexico

Nestled in the heart of the Southern Rockies of Northern New Mexico, Angel Fire offers stunning natural beauty and a wealth of outdoor activities. Incorporated in 1986, the town has now grown to a population of approximately 1,200 residents. From skiing at Angel Fire Resort to scenic hiking, fishing at Monte Verde Lake, and golfing with breathtaking views, Angel Fire caters to the adventurer in everyone.

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP) is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding and deployment of essential infrastructure to help municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. SP can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, SP charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure their infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever.

