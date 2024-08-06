Grey Bull Rescue Deploys First Mission Operation: SAFE PASSAGE to Rescue Americans and Allies in Lebanon, Israel and Surrounding Regions

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Bryan Stern, a seasoned combat veteran and the former CEO of Project DYNAMO, is proud to announce the launch of Grey Bull Rescue, a new organization dedicated to providing a sustainable solution for Americans trapped in conflict zones and furthering rescue missions worldwide. Stern and his field operations team deployed last week on the organization's first mission Operation: SAFE PASSAGE to evacuate American Citizens, Legal Permanent Residents (LPRs), and Allies from Lebanon, Israel, and surrounding countries amidst rapidly escalating violence and a deteriorating security situation in the Middle East.

Grey Bull Rescue is uniquely positioned where other organizations are not to rescue and evacuate Americans in crisis, having traveled to Lebanon last month to set conditions for operations in anticipation of the increased violence. Capitalizing on the experience gained from more than 600 previous rescue missions, the operations team established the necessary infrastructure for large-scale and surgical ground, sea, and air rescue missions to evacuate Americans from the pending conflict zone should war break out. The team has been boots on ground in Lebanon and Israel for the last few weeks and has staging areas in neighboring countries outside of the likely conflict zone.

"We strongly urge all Americans in the region to follow the U.S. Department of State's advice to leave now by any means possible. If you are unable to leave and find yourself trapped, or if you or a loved one needs evacuation, contact us immediately through the Grey Bull Rescue website. Grey Bull Rescue is committed to not leaving anyone behind, regardless of their location or the danger of the situation. We always have and always will come to your rescue," said Bryan Stern, Chairman and Founder of Grey Bull Rescue.

Stern, first embarked on his nonprofit rescue journey in August 2021 during the tumultuous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, where he rescued countless stranded Americans and Allies after the U.S. military left. Since then, Stern and his team of seasoned U.S. Special Operations and Intelligence Community veterans have executed 616 missions, saving over 7,000 lives, from Afghanistan, Sudan, Ukraine, Russia, Israel, Gaza, Haiti, Hurricane Ian and the wildfires in Maui. He is joined at Grey Bull Rescue by 74 of the original 76 team members from Project DYNAMO, including his entire operations team, case management team, and support and administration teams. His esteemed Board of Directors and Advisors, composed of senior U.S. Special Operations Admirals, Generals, and Senior NCOs from the Navy SEALs, Army Special Forces, MARSOC and Joint SOF communities also joined him at Grey Bull Rescue.

"What began as an idea in my living room and a single rescue act in 2021 with our former organization blossomed into a formidable team. As the demand for assistance continued to surge globally, it was clear that a sustainable, long-term, better organized and more professional solution was needed to reliably answer the growing demand for Americans in trouble. We are now stronger, bigger and significantly more capable of saving even more lives and fostering enduring solutions for Americans in crisis worldwide," said Stern. "Our strength is in our team, partnerships and our laser focus on our mission with uncompromising values."

Grey Bull Rescue is entirely donor-funded, and every contribution directly supports life-saving missions like Operation: SAFE PASSAGE in the Middle East, ensuring that Americans trapped in the most dangerous situations receive the urgent assistance they need where the U.S. Government cannot assist. Every dollar goes directly to saving the lives of Americans and allies in need.

For more information or to donate, visit www.greybullrescue.org.

About Grey Bull Rescue: Founded and led by Bryan Stern, Grey Bull Rescue is a veteran-led, donor-supported international rescue organization and filed 501(c)(3) non-profit headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with global operations. Specializing in operations within "The Grey Space," in conflict zones where the U.S. Government does not have access or a presence, Grey Bull Rescue conducts evacuations and daring rescues of individuals impacted by conflict, war, and natural disasters worldwide. Notably, Bryan Stern, formerly of Project DYNAMO, led the first air-rescue missions from Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover and has conducted daring rescue missions behind enemy lines, rescuing numerous Americans from captivity, torture, and unlawful detention in countries including Sudan, Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and Haiti. These operations included the rescues of numerous American hostages including the first victim of war crimes alive since World War II. Additionally, the team executed lifesaving missions in the United States during the Maui wildfires and Hurricane Ian. To date, Stern and his team have conducted over 600 missions worldwide and saved the lives of more than 7,000 men, women, children, babies and counting.

