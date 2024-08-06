High Rise Financial Secures $100,000,000 Credit Facility, Bryant Park Capital Serves as Financial Advisor

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Bryant Park Capital ("BPC") announced today that High Rise Financial, LLC, founded by Mark Berookim and Michael Berookim, recently closed on a $100,000,000 senior secured credit facility with a group of syndicated bank lenders.

BPC, a leading middle marketing investment bank, served as the exclusive financial advisor to High Rise Financial in connection with this transaction.

"Bryant Park Capital remains a valuable partner to us as we continue to grow our business and execute our strategy. BPC's robust specialty finance and legal assets expertise, deep funding source relationships, and a well-run process was crucial in helping us to execute a successful transaction. BPC's support ensured a smooth and efficient process from start to finish, and we appreciate their efforts in helping us reach this milestone."

Michael Berookim - Managing Member, High Rise Financial

About High Rise Financial

High Rise Financial is a leading nationwide originator of receivables in the litigation finance industry for personal injury cases, specializing in plaintiff pre-settlement funding, providing a network of lien-based medical providers to law firms, and medical factoring. The company was founded by Mark Berookim and Michael Berookim in 2016 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

For more information about High Rise Financial, please visit www.highriselegalfunding.com.

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is an investment bank providing M&A and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle market public and private companies. BPC has deep expertise and a diversified, well-founded breadth of experience in a number of sectors, including specialty finance & financial services. BPC has raised various forms of credit, growth equity, and assisted in mergers and acquisitions for its clients. Our professionals have completed more than 400 assignments representing an aggregate transaction value of over $30 billion.

For more information about Bryant Park Capital, please visit www.bryantparkcapital.com.

