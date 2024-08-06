National Property Inspections, Inc.: National Property Inspections Welcomes 15 New Franchise Owners in the First Half of 2024

Home inspection franchisor National Property Inspections, Inc. ("NPI") proudly celebrates expansion into 15 new territories.

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / National Property Inspections, Inc. (NPI), a leader in home and commercial property inspections for over 35 years, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its franchise network. Since the start of the year, NPI has welcomed 15 new franchises, bringing their expertise and trusted inspection services to a wider range of clients across North America.

NPI Inspector Performing an Inspection

NPI inspector walking along the edge of a retaining wall with his tablet.

"This is a tremendous period of growth for NPI," said David Stamper, President of National Property Inspections, Inc. "We're energized by the caliber of our new franchise owners and their commitment to providing exceptional inspection services in their communities."

The new franchise owners come from diverse career backgrounds and share a common drive for success and dedication to client satisfaction.

Brian Hedstrom (Jackson, Tennessee)

2. Kevin Gable (Airdrie, Alberta)

3. Brandon Say (Hayward, California)

4. Simon Lau (Calgary, Alberta)

5. Will Bryant (Detroit, Michigan)

6. Bruce Kashani (Mississauga, Ontario)

7. Mike Lancaster (Greenville, South Carolina)

8. Dan Salgado (El Centro, California)

9. Coy Johnson (Concord, North Carolina)

10. Dan Tittle (Whitter, California)

11. Sam Redden (Cincinnati, Ohio)

12. Eddy Bryski (Sherwood Park, Alberta)

13. Darrell Schuster (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

14. Kacy Kolb (Lafayette, Louisiana)

15. Justin Giles (Plattsmouth, Nebraska)

"We're confident that these new franchise owners will uphold NPI's legacy of quality inspections and exceptional customer service," added Chris Bates, Vice President of Franchise Development. "Their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence will be invaluable as we expand our reach and empower more homeowners to make informed decisions about their properties."

NPI and Carson Dunlop offer a comprehensive suite of inspection services throughout North America, including standard home and commercial property inspections, along with specialty services like radon and mold testing, sewer scopes, and infrared imaging. We are your one-stop shop for all your inspection and home health needs, empowering you to fully understand the condition of your new home and feel at ease with your investment. For added peace of mind, NPI offers an industry-leading 6-month warranty, and you'll receive fast report turnaround so you can invest with confidence.

The National Property Inspections, Inc. franchise program provides aspiring business owners with the training, resources, and support they need to thrive in the property inspection industry. Ideal franchisee candidates are community-oriented, possess a strong work ethic, and are passionate about exceeding client expectations. NPI is proud to further support these values by offering a 20% discount on the franchise fee for military veterans and first responders.

To find your nearest inspector in the United States, visit www.npiweb.com/find-an-inspector. To find your nearest inspector in Canada, visit www.carsondunlop.ca.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with National Property Inspections in the United States, visit npifranchise.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities in Canada, visit carsondunlopfranchise.ca.

Contact Information

Sydney Bailey

Marketing Director

sydney.bailey@npiweb.com

800-333-9807, ex. 17

SOURCE: National Property Inspections, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.