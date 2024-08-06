Markham, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - ANB Canada Inc. (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that on August 2, 2024, staff of the Ontario Securities Commission granted a full revocation of the failure to file cease trade order ("FFCTO") that was previously issued against the Corporation on May 7, 2024.

The Corporation had been subject to the FFCTO for failing to meet the deadlines to file its annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, the related management's discussion & analysis and the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") as well as its unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the related management's discussion and analysis and the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Interim Filings" and together with the Annual Filings, the "Required Filings").

The Corporation has now completed its Required Filings. The Corporation completed its Annual Filings on July 30, 2024 and its Interim Filings on August 2, 2024, and copies of such filings are available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About the Business

The Corporation offers turnkey over-the-counter ("OTC") sales and distribution services to manufacturers in the Canadian Food, Drug and Mass marketplace. The Corporation not only markets, sells, warehouses and distributes consumer OTC brands, but also helps manufacturers in a number of other areas including navigating Canadian regulatory guidelines.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

