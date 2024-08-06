Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - Atacama Resources International (OTC Pink: ACRL) reports that CEO Glenn Grant has relinquished his Series A Preferred Share.



The Series A Preferred Share was originally granted to Mr. Grant on February 1, 2019 as an anti-takeover measure.

Mr. Grant has not made use of the voting power granted by the Series A Preferred Share and relinquished the Series A share on July 25, 2024.



At present, there are no Series A Preferred Shares outstanding and the Board of Directors does not intend to issue any further Series A Preferred Shares at this time.

Atacama Resources International remains committed to maintaining transparency, delivering shareholder value, and advancing its position as an innovative force in mineral exploration.

About Atacama Resources International ( www.acrlintl.com )

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, lithium, graphite, cobalt, and diamonds. Please visit the company's website at www.acrlintl.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information outlined in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Atacama Resources International. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs, and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTC Markets. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





