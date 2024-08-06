Global customer experience technology provider secured the #16 position on the 2024 list, recognized for leadership and generative artificial intelligence innovation

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) innovations made to the Talkdesk CX Cloud contact center platform and Talkdesk Industry Experience Clouds over the past twelve months contributed to Talkdesk retaining a strong Forbes Cloud 100 position.

Purpose-built customer experience (CX) solutions for the banking, insurance, healthcare, and retail industries, featuring pre-trained AI models, specialized workflows, and integrations out of the box, allow Talkdesk customers to accelerate value quickly and simply.

Recent GenAI innovations include solutions to support industry-specific customer self-service, seamless orchestration of call routing, and the surfacing of customer insights within contact center data to improve customer engagement.

Talkdesk®, Inc., a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology that serves enterprises of all sizes, has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for the sixth consecutive year. Talkdesk secured the #16 position on the 2024 list among a strong roster of AI challengers and standouts in fintech, security, and vertical software.

Generative AI (GenAI) innovations added to Talkdesk CX Cloud contact center platform and Talkdesk Industry Experience Clouds, which enable enterprises worldwide to modernize their CX, contributed to Talkdesk retaining a prominent position again this year.

The Cloud 100 is the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

For the ninth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviewed submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company chief executive officers (CEOs) who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

Founded in 2011, Talkdesk has an impressive history of introducing new technology innovation each year to the Talkdesk CX Cloud contact center platform, with applications for customer self-service, omnichannel engagement, routing and orchestration, workforce engagement, employee collaboration, and customer experience analytics. Major innovations have included the Talkdesk Industry Experience Clouds, the industry's only purpose-built, out-of-the-box solutions to meet the specific customer experience needs of healthcare providers, banks, insurance companies, and retailers.

Over the past year, new GenAI-powered applications have been added to support industry-specific customer self-service (Talkdesk Autopilot solutions for banking, retail, and healthcare), seamless voice and digital routing (Talkdesk Navigator), and the surfacing of customer insights within contact center data (Talkdesk Interaction Analytics and Talkdesk mood insights). With these innovations, businesses can use AI to achieve more autonomous, hyper-personalized, and proactive CX that ultimately increases loyalty and revenue opportunities.

The Forbes 2024 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2024 issue of Forbes magazine.

This year, the CEOs of The Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies will be honored with a digital content launch, as well as at the exclusive Cloud 100 Celebration hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Forbes. A special thank you to the event sponsors, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bank of America, Cooley, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Nasdaq.

Supporting Quotes

Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk, said: "Talkdesk has helped thousands of enterprises transform customer experience and reap the benefits. What sets us apart is a combination of our Talkdesk Industry Experience Clouds, which accelerate ROI faster than legacy or one-size-fits-all solutions for multiple vertical industries, and our rapid pace of continuous innovation. We are grateful to be recognized again as a Cloud 100 company by Forbes, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Salesforce Ventures."

Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of the Cloud 100, said: "For nine years, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the leading private cloud companies in the world, from AI to work software, infrastructure to security. This year's list is the strongest group of standouts yet, with revenue, valuations, and growth that will eventually make for historic IPOs."

Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, said: "Across nine years of data, we have yet to see as competitive of a cohort as the 2024 Cloud 100. The list value reached $820 billion this year, the highest list value in Cloud 100 history. Unsurprisingly, AI is now the highest valued category. We continue to be excited by how AI companies are scaling rapidly, transforming the cloud, and propelling the next wave of growth, driving a massive year-over-year jump in market cap of the list of over $150 billion."

Paul Drews, managing partner at Salesforce Ventures, said: "The past year, our industry has seen a generational step forward in innovation, and with AI leading the charge, we are witnessing one of the most important platform shifts in decades. The Cloud 100 list represents the best of the best, and we've never been more excited about what the future holds, not only for the cloud but for the entire technology industry. We are proud of what these founders and their communities have already accomplished, and look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry in the future."

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is on a mission to rid the world of bad customer experience. With our cloud-native, generative AI-powered CX platform, purpose-built industry solutions, and extensible AI offerings, we empower enterprises in the cloud and on-premises to deliver exceptional customer experiences that make them more competitive, grow revenue, reduce costs, and provide operational efficiencies. With specialized workflows and integrations delivered out of the box for our Industry Experience Clouds, Talkdesk accelerates value for our customers faster and more simply than legacy or one-size-fits-all solutions.

Partnering with enterprises globally, we deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our commitment to reliability and security, paired with our track record of delivering on promises, sets us apart in the industry. Elevate customer experiences, streamline operations, and increase revenue with Talkdesk. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 145 IPOs and 300 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer's global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, and Toast and has more than $18 billion of assets under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Hong Kong, Boston, and Bangalore. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer's storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio).

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 43 licensed local editions in 69 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. For over 15 years, we've invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world's most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. We leverage our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an unfair advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has a $5BN portfolio of 300+ companies in more than 25 countries, and has offices worldwide, including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com.

