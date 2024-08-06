San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - The Contra Costa County Administration Building and Redevelopment Project in Martinez, CA recently became the world's first Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) Gold for construction-certified public project, setting a new sustainability benchmark for public building projects worldwide. The design-build project was delivered by Webcor, a leading commercial construction company, in partnership with global design firm Perkins&Will and Contra Costa County.

The TRUE Certification for Construction program, administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), recognizes projects that achieve exceptional levels of waste reduction, reuse, and recycling. Webcor's success in this endeavor was supported by the county's consultant, All About Waste, a zero waste and circular economy consultant.

This groundbreaking achievement underscores Webcor's commitment to sustainability and positions the company at the forefront of eco-friendly construction practices that support a circular economy.

"This project is a living testament of Contra Costa County's commitment to leading sustainably and making services more accessible for our community," said Federal Glover, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. "We're excited about setting a new standard for local government construction projects that prioritizes our environment and are grateful to our project partners for helping us achieve this success."

Highlights:

First TRUE Gold for Construction-certified public project globally





95.07 percent of construction waste was diverted from landfills and waste-to-energy facilities, i.e. over 15,000 tons of waste were reduced, reused, recycled, composted and/or recovered for productive use in nature or the economy





Greenhouse gas emissions were reduced by 8,500 metric tons, equivalent to what 1,800 gasoline-powered cars produce in a year

The 65,000-square-foot office building and plaza showcases Webcor's innovative approach to resource management and waste reduction. This certification follows Webcor's recent success with the GENESIS Marina project in Brisbane, which became the world's first TRUE-certified construction project in February 2024.

"Achieving TRUE Gold certification for a public building of this scale is a testament to Webcor's dedication to pushing the boundaries of sustainable construction," said Alec Bangs, Webcor senior project manager. "We're setting new industry standards and demonstrating that environmentally responsible practices can be implemented without compromising project budgets or timelines."

"Reusing materials in a project is always an exciting challenge," said Peter Pfau, Perkins&Will's design director. "By featuring the beauty and timelessness of the reclaimed marble in such a prominent place, we demonstrate Contra Costa County's values of sustainability and honor the investments of the past. It's a privilege to collaborate with clients and partners who share our commitment to the environment."

Key sustainability initiatives included:

Salvaging and reusing materials from the demolished 12-story building and jail building





Marble from the 12-story building lobby was salvaged, cut, and reused in the new building lobby, alongside a history of the site mural





Innovative waste sorting, management practices, and jobsite training





Collaboration with suppliers to minimize packaging waste before being brought on site





Eliminating hauling and waste by reusing concrete demolition material as backfill for the new building.

Eric Angstadt, Contra Costa County Chief Assistant County Administrator, praised the project's transparency and accountability: "This certification required meticulous documentation of our waste management processes, ensuring that every piece of project waste reached its intended destination."

Mansi Bansai, Webcor project engineer, highlighted the project's innovative spirit: "We introduced several new ideas, such as using natural fiber-based gloves that were later repurposed into furniture. This project demonstrates how innovative thinking can lead to significant environmental benefits."

For more information about Webcor and its commitment to sustainable construction, visit www.webcor.com.

