Genpact Ltd.: Genpact Will Support its Partner Volkswagen Financial Services to Enhance Customer Experience with Generative AI

Genpact's deep industry knowledge coupled with expertise in data, technology, and AI, will drive efficiencies and build competitive differentiation

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, has announced a partnership with Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS) to improve customer and employee experience, streamline processes, and enhance competitive differentiation in the automotive finance industry.

"Incorporating AI solutions into our operations is critical to deliver an increasingly personalized and friction-free financing experience for customers," said Anthony Bandmann, Chief Sales Officer, Volkswagen Financial Services AG. "Our partnership with Genpact allows us to leverage data and AI to make mobility simple and transparent for every customer, at each moment of their financing journey."

Genpact is leveraging AI-powered solutions to enhance VWFS' customer service and operational efficiency. It will deploy its Cora Knowledge Assist, a gen-AI powered multilingual tool for faster and more accurate customer query resolution, and Cora Nudge Coach, an AI-driven tool which provides personalized feedback to agents to enhance productivity.

"Our customers are navigating a landscape of evolving consumer expectations, operational hurdles, and regulatory complexities," said Sameer Dewan, Global Business Leader, Financial Services, Genpact. "At Genpact, we harness the power of data, technology, and AI, to deliver solutions that optimize operations, boost customer satisfaction, mitigate risks, ensure compliance and ultimately drive growth for VWFS."

In the coming months, Genpact will expand digital and data innovation across VWFS operations, by implementing new gen AI solutions into intelligent document processing, training simulations, customer sentiment analysis, and compliance and quality controls for calls. Collectively, these solutions will enhance employee performance, reduce processing times for paperwork, and proactively address customer requests, improving overall experience for VWFS.

