Fly Play hf.: Nasdaq Iceland Approves Application for Admission to Trading of PLAY's Shares on the Main Market

Nasdaq Iceland has approved the application of Fly Play hf. (the "Company" or "PLAY") for admission of its shares to trading on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market. The Company's shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market on August 8, 2024 and correspondingly removed from trading on the First North Growth Market after the market closes on 7 August, 2024.



The prospectus, which is dated August 1, 2024, has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland. The prospectus is written in English, is accessible on the Company's website and is attached to this announcement.

Arctica Finance acts as the manager of the admission to trading of the Company's shares on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.

