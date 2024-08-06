HgT posted a 12-month net asset value (NAV) total return of 12.2% to end June 2024 (based on preliminary unaudited H124 valuations), maintaining its impressive long-term track record, at 18.6% and 18.3% pa over the last five and 10 years, respectively. Despite the still modest exit activity in the global private equity market, HgT received £347m (or 15% of opening NAV) in proceeds from exits and refinancings in H124. The four full and partial exits signed in 2024 were agreed at an average 13% uplift to their previous carrying values, reinforcing HgT's portfolio valuations. Accounting for all deals announced to date, HgT's pro forma available liquid resources were £508m, a robust 70% commitment coverage ratio.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...