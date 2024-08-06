Learn How Motorola Solutions Interns Give Back

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Motorola Solutions' award-winning North America internship program is driven by the belief that the next big idea can come from anyone, anywhere, at any time. Our goal is to empower interns by providing hands-on experience tackling real-world challenges, aimed at solving for safer communities. Throughout the program, interns foster connections through tailored events such as professional workshops, volunteering opportunities and networking sessions, helping ensure interns can engage, inspire and grow alongside a team of dedicated professionals.

This year, our interns participated in a number of volunteer events sponsored by the Motorola Solutions Foundation, our company's philanthropic arm. The Foundation supports numerous initiatives to help employees make a difference, including organized service projects and the Motorola Matches program, which provides charitable donations for employees' volunteer hours and monetary charitable contributions.

By participating in a service project as part of their summer internship, interns saw firsthand how volunteerism is woven throughout our company culture, why we believe volunteer service is critical to contributing to the communities where our employees live and work and the many company-sponsored volunteer projects offered to full-time employees.

Learn more about the projects interns completed this summer:

Chicago, Ill.

In Chicago, interns gave back with the Chicago Parks Foundation as part of their Green Teams program. Interns helped further beautify the Jackson Park neighborhood while learning more about its history and significance in the community.

In the words of Aarushi, a finance and accounting intern, "Volunteering with other interns was so much fun! We got to learn all about the parks, while also learning about each other. My favorite part was definitely feeding the koi fish."

Schaumburg, Ill.

The Schaumburg office volunteered their time with the Kenneth Young Center (KYC), a nonprofit that partners with communities to support people of all ages as they navigate life's challenges through personalized prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery.

Volunteers put together snack packs for communities supported by KYC, which includes teen youth and members of the migrant community. In all, interns packed over 300 snack packs for teens and families in need. Data science intern, David, said, "It was a great opportunity to meet fellow interns and share an experience of giving with them. We had a great time while helping the organization empower other teens and children."

Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

In South Florida, interns led a beach clean up at Ft. Lauderdale Beach Park. Beach clean ups are crucial for preserving Florida's vital ecosystems, and by removing garbage, interns helped safeguard the beaches for wildlife and community members. The beach clean up event aimed to inspire interns and others to adopt mindful practices, ensuring we leave nature better than we found it. In the words of software engineering intern Daniel, "The beach clean up was an awesome experience. Not only did I get to meet fellow Motorolans, but we were able to pick up more than 20 trash bags full of debris in heavy foot traffic areas."

Linthicum, Md.

Linthicum interns volunteered their time at Maryland Food Bank, a nonprofit organization leading the movement to end hunger in Maryland. The Food Bank maintains an extensive network of food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and faith-based organizations, while also enhancing its outreach with direct food assistance, nutritional education and innovative hunger-fighting strategies.

In all, nearly 100 interns were able to connect more deeply with their communities, network and learn more about how the Motorola Solutions Foundation engages with charitable organizations throughout the country.

Learn more about Motorola Solutions' commitment to giving back.

