ChallengerX Plc - Notice of GM

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

6 August 2024

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX", "CX" or the "Company")

Notice of General Meeting

ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi- professional sports clubs around the world, announces that it will hold a General Meeting ('GM') at 10:00 a.m. GMT on 22 August 2024, at the offices of 72 Charlotte Street, London, W1T 4QQ.

Further details on the arrangement for the GM are set out in the Notice of GM, which together with the Form of Proxy, have been posted to shareholders today. The Notice of GM will shortly also be available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact: