Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBDW | ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01 | Ticker-Symbol: T61
Stuttgart
06.08.24
08:00 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHALLENGERX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHALLENGERX PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.08.2024 19:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChallengerX Plc - Notice of GM

ChallengerX Plc - Notice of GM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

6 August 2024

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX", "CX" or the "Company")

NoticeofGeneralMeeting

ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi- professional sports clubs around the world, announces that it will hold a General Meeting ('GM') at 10:00 a.m. GMT on 22 August 2024, at the offices of 72 Charlotte Street, London, W1T 4QQ.

Further details on the arrangement for the GM are set out in the Notice of GM, which together with the Form of Proxy, have been posted to shareholders today. The Notice of GM will shortly also be available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

ChallengerXplc

John May, Chairman

jmay@city-westminster.com

Stuart Adam, CFO

sjadam@city-westminster.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.