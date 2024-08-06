Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

06-Aug-2024 / 17:39 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
6 August 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               6 August 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      262,130 
Highest price paid per share:         101.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          95.20p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 98.4976p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 341,789,631 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (341,789,631) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      98.4976p                    262,130

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1440               100.00      08:26:24          00070920212TRLO0      XLON 
5000               101.00      09:09:59          00070922839TRLO0      XLON 
1470               101.00      09:15:20          00070923309TRLO0      XLON 
7632               101.00      09:15:20          00070923310TRLO0      XLON 
6543               101.00      09:15:20          00070923311TRLO0      XLON 
7456               101.00      09:15:20          00070923312TRLO0      XLON 
1738               100.50      09:15:22          00070923313TRLO0      XLON 
1051               100.50      09:15:22          00070923314TRLO0      XLON 
6159               100.50      09:24:29          00070923706TRLO0      XLON 
7824               100.50      09:24:29          00070923707TRLO0      XLON 
7238               101.50      09:45:39          00070924490TRLO0      XLON 
2170               101.50      09:45:39          00070924491TRLO0      XLON 
4364               101.50      09:45:39          00070924492TRLO0      XLON 
806                101.00      10:00:10          00070925195TRLO0      XLON 
6496               101.00      10:00:10          00070925196TRLO0      XLON 
521                101.00      10:00:10          00070925197TRLO0      XLON 
7269               100.50      10:00:12          00070925203TRLO0      XLON 
5441               100.00      10:00:38          00070925237TRLO0      XLON 
1107               100.00      10:06:13          00070925487TRLO0      XLON 
3083               99.60       10:15:30          00070925884TRLO0      XLON 
968                99.60       10:17:18          00070926000TRLO0      XLON 
600                99.60       10:17:18          00070926001TRLO0      XLON 
2812               99.60       10:17:18          00070926002TRLO0      XLON 
6891               99.20       10:31:18          00070926469TRLO0      XLON 
7064               98.20       11:41:34          00070928273TRLO0      XLON 
81                98.20       12:04:36          00070928809TRLO0      XLON 
7274               98.20       12:17:06          00070929161TRLO0      XLON 
81                98.20       12:37:06          00070929564TRLO0      XLON 
6506               98.20       12:37:06          00070929565TRLO0      XLON 
6955               98.00       12:37:10          00070929566TRLO0      XLON 
5099               97.00       14:06:52          00070932166TRLO0      XLON 
2884               97.00       14:06:52          00070932167TRLO0      XLON 
4697               96.80       14:06:52          00070932168TRLO0      XLON 
2739               96.80       14:06:52          00070932169TRLO0      XLON 
4469               96.80       14:06:52          00070932170TRLO0      XLON 
895                96.80       14:06:52          00070932171TRLO0      XLON 
1670               96.80       14:06:53          00070932172TRLO0      XLON 
5656               97.00       14:35:20          00070933168TRLO0      XLON 
96                97.00       14:35:20          00070933169TRLO0      XLON 
1                 97.00       14:35:20          00070933170TRLO0      XLON 
2                 97.00       14:35:20          00070933171TRLO0      XLON 
1267               97.20       14:36:26          00070933208TRLO0      XLON 
1366               97.00       14:40:04          00070933325TRLO0      XLON 
3709               97.00       14:40:04          00070933326TRLO0      XLON 
1936               97.00       14:40:04          00070933327TRLO0      XLON 
8126               96.40       14:45:00          00070933537TRLO0      XLON 
9248               96.00       14:45:00          00070933538TRLO0      XLON 
1080               95.60       14:45:00          00070933539TRLO0      XLON 
7000               95.20       14:47:06          00070933699TRLO0      XLON 
7353               97.00       15:04:36          00070934397TRLO0      XLON 
2139               97.60       15:19:58          00070935122TRLO0      XLON 
2635               97.60       15:19:58          00070935123TRLO0      XLON 
7056               97.60       15:28:21          00070935563TRLO0      XLON 
17944               97.60       15:28:21          00070935564TRLO0      XLON 
758                97.60       15:28:29          00070935565TRLO0      XLON 
107                97.60       15:32:14          00070935964TRLO0      XLON 
1599               97.60       15:32:14          00070935965TRLO0      XLON 
663                97.60       15:32:14          00070935966TRLO0      XLON 
3836               97.60       15:32:14          00070935967TRLO0      XLON 
198                97.40       15:32:14          00070935968TRLO0      XLON 
1366               98.40       15:53:59          00070937534TRLO0      XLON 
484                98.40       15:53:59          00070937535TRLO0      XLON 
1                 98.40       15:53:59          00070937536TRLO0      XLON 
730                98.40       15:54:19          00070937543TRLO0      XLON 
1                 98.40       15:54:19          00070937544TRLO0      XLON 
530                98.40       15:54:19          00070937545TRLO0      XLON 
8813               98.00       16:14:00          00070938838TRLO0      XLON 
1407               98.00       16:14:00          00070938839TRLO0      XLON 
966                97.40       16:14:04          00070938843TRLO0      XLON 
1589               97.40       16:18:12          00070939400TRLO0      XLON 
53                97.20       16:18:18          00070939402TRLO0      XLON 
1373               97.40       16:21:20          00070939908TRLO0      XLON 
6202               97.40       16:21:20          00070939909TRLO0      XLON 
253                97.20       16:21:21          00070939910TRLO0      XLON 
5573               97.20       16:21:21          00070939911TRLO0      XLON 
1283               97.20       16:21:21          00070939912TRLO0      XLON 
709                97.60       16:23:54          00070940221TRLO0      XLON 
529                97.60       16:23:54          00070940222TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  338932 
EQS News ID:  1962365 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1962365&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2024 12:39 ET (16:39 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
