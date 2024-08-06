Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - Vancouver-based Magic Scoop Nutrition, a leading provider of premium nutritional greens, is thrilled to announce the launch of their partnership with Epicure. As leaders in the Good Food. Real Fast. movement, Epicure provides 100% gluten-free meal solutions, time-saving meal kits, and innovative cookware across North America. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as the Canadian companies join forces to bring Magic Scoop All-in-One Nutritional Greens to a broader audience through Epicure's extensive distribution network.

Starting August 7, Magic Scoop's Nutritional Greens will be available as part of Epicure's product offerings, providing a unique and healthy addition to their lineup. The alliance underscores both companies' commitment to promoting health and wellness through high-quality, accessible nutrition.





"We are incredibly excited to partner with Epicure, a company that shares our values and dedication to health and wellness," said Adam Assadkhan, CEO of Magic Scoop Nutrition Inc. "This collaboration allows us to leverage Epicure's robust distribution channels and reach a wider audience with our nutritional greens. We look forward to working closely with the Epicure team to create new and exciting opportunities for our customers."

"Partnering with Magic Scoop Nutrition is a natural fit for Epicure," said Amelia Warren, CEO at Epicure. "Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best in good food, health, and nutrition. We are excited to offer Magic Scoop's exceptional products through our distribution channels and look forward to a successful collaboration."

Magic Scoop Nutrition is dedicated to revolutionizing the way we approach nutrition. By leveraging innovation, science, and rigorous quality testing, Magic Scoop provides consumers with nutrient-dense options that don't compromise on taste. All products are third-party tested, manufactured in a GMP certified facility, ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.

A special Magic Scoop All-in-One Nutritional Greens bundle with a recipe book will be available exclusively for purchase on Epicure.com nationwide on August 7.

About Magic Scoop Nutrition Inc

Magic Scoop Nutrition Inc. is a Vancouver-based company committed to providing premium nutritional products that support a healthy lifestyle. With a focus on innovation and quality, Magic Scoop offers a range of nutritional greens designed to enhance overall well-being.

About Epicure

Founded in 1997 in Victoria, B.C., Epicure (epicure.com) is dedicated to transforming the lives of 20 million families with healthy, quick meal solutions. On a mission to make wholesome, delicious meals accessible and easy, with options that go from raw to ready in 20 minutes or less, Epicure offers a wide range of nutritious ingredient blends, time-saving cookware, and easy-to-follow meal plans and recipes.

