CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Welcomes Laurenn' Allee, Area Sales Manager

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / CMG Home Loans, the retail division of well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm, CMG Financial, announced today the hire of Area Sales Manager, Laurenn' Allee (NMLS #260541). Allee, a skilled mortgage expert with over 17 years of industry experience in Missouri, will be driving the CMG market in that area. Her ability to strategically strengthen teams and notably bolster production will prove useful to CMG's Central Division and clients across the Midwest.

Allee has been a standout force in all of her previous endeavors, bringing respected knowledge into her position at CMG. Starting as a Manager at OneMain Financial, she provided exemplary customer service for nearly 10 years, helping clients find the right mortgage for their unique situations. She then worked for U.S. Bank in upper management for 7 years, helping home buyers achieve their homeownership dreams throughout Central Missouri. After her most recent roles as a Market Leader at Movement Mortgage and then as a Manager at Union Home Mortgage Corp., Allee brings her wealth of mortgage expertise, client satisfaction, and personal loans experience to her new position.

"I'm excited to be a part of the growth in the Midwest, making a positive impact on many communities through homeownership," said Allee. "With CMG's innovative proprietary loan programs, we will be able to help many who otherwise wouldn't have been able to purchase a home for their family."

"We are excited to have Laurenn' join our leadership team," added Michael Harrison, Divisional Sales Manager, Central Division. "She has a strong track record of growing new markets and building purchase market share. Laurenn' will be partnering with Mike Griffin to build out CMG's client base in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Arkansas, and Oklahoma."

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820), dba CMG Home Loans is a well-capitalized mortgage bank founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

Alina Lundholm

Phone: (847) 380-1954

Email: alundholm@cmgfi.com

