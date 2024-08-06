FreedomGPT Unveils Revolutionary Panel of Experts Model, Bridging the Gap Between AI Titans

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / In a move that is set to shake up the AI industry, FreedomGPT, owned by Age Of AI, LLC, has unveiled its revolutionary Panel of Experts (PoE) Model, compelling leading AI competitors to work together on your prompt. This unprecedented collaboration is achieved through FreedomGPT's innovative approach, harnessing the power of the top AI models to deliver superior quality responses for users through model cooperation.

John Arrow, CEO of FreedomGPT, commented on this game-changing development: "Sometimes the best partnerships are involuntary. Our Panel of Experts Model has created a unique situation where the most accomplished AI rivals are forced to collaborate. This synergy between Google, OpenAI, and others results in an unmatched level of inference and answers, fundamentally transforming the AI landscape."

The FreedomGPT Panel of Experts Model seamlessly integrates several cutting-edge AI systems, to simultaneously work towards the best inference possible for your prompt. This alliance of competing technologies ensures that users receive the most accurate, comprehensive, and reliable outputs possible. Despite their competitive nature, these AI models now work together harmoniously within the FreedomGPT framework.

Arrow continued, "FreedomGPT's Panel of Experts Model is consistently achieving top evaluations in the AI industry. These evaluations, known as AI top evals, are rigorous assessments that test the performance, accuracy, and reliability of AI models. By excelling in these evaluations, our PoE model demonstrates its superiority in delivering higher-quality inferences versus using the top AI models in a solo fashion. Apparently, teamwork is best even when it comes to AI models "

FreedomGPT is a leading artificial intelligence company based in Austin, Texas. The company specializes in developing advanced AI solutions that empower businesses and individuals to achieve more. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, FreedomGPT is dedicated to making AI technology more intuitive, reliable, and beneficial for all.

