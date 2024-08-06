Agile Displays Announces Availability of an ESL Graphic Tag at 3.80 USD

SAN JOSE, CA and PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Agile Displays announced sample availability of the 100W Electronic Shelf Label (ESL), which creates a new price point for a fully graphic tag. The device features a 92 x 32-pixel monochrome LCD display and Agile Display's industry-leading wireless interface. The product is being introduced at 3.80 USD per unit, establishing a significantly lower price point than other graphic ESLs on the market.





"The 100W represents a paradigm shift in the ESL market," said Dan Tye, Director of Account Services at Agile. "In the past, customers had to choose between low-cost segmented LCD tags and very expensive graphic EPaper tags. Now customers can get the benefit of full graphic operation at a much lower price point."

Positive Customer Impact

ESL market acceptance has been hampered by the relatively high cost of the tags when compared to paper price labels. Even when labor savings are counted, the individual tags' prices have made it difficult to create a compelling ROI for retailers. This is a reason often given for the dearth of implementations in the USA when compared to Europe.

Fastest ESL Interface

The 100W operates on the Agile ASAR proprietary wireless network. ASAR has been proven to be the fastest ESL interface, with speeds up to 10X faster than competing solutions. This also allows ESL deployment in large stores with 40-50K tags to be done with two access points. The 100W expands Agile's broad graphic LCD ESL product line, which includes the 150W, 250W and 400W tags.

Products Availability

Production samples of the 100W are available now; production shipments will begin in Q3 2024.

About Agile Displays

Agile Displays is a leading innovator in the ESL market. The company was founded in 2003 and utilizes custom semiconductor devices optimized for ESL applications. Agile's proprietary wireless interface is the industry's leading technology in terms of network data capacity. The company has developed a unified infrastructure that allows the widest variety of ESL tags to be supported by a common access point. Customers can choose from segmented LCD, low-cost fully graphic LCD and fully graphic EPaper displays in a variety of formats to support changing requirements in the store.

Contact Information

Rick Orlando

CEO

rorlando@agile-displays.com

408-499-8455

Dan Tye

Dir. of Account Services

dtye@agile-displays.com

925-470-7213

SOURCE: Agile Displays

