Event Marketer, Proscenium Launch First-Ever Watchlist Recognizing Most Influential Brand-Side Experiential Marketers of the Year

Call for Nominations open through Sept. 6 to honor colleagues taking experiential marketing to new heights

NORWALK, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Event Marketer and leading experiential marketing agency Proscenium have launched the first-ever Watchlist, a new annual program recognizing the brand-side marketers taking the experiential marketing discipline to the next level.

Open exclusively to brand-side marketers in the U.S., the Watchlist invites the event marketing community to nominate-free of charge-deserving colleagues, clients and even themselves. Nomination is open through Sept. 6. Get more information and nominate here.

The Watchlist doesn't limit recognition by age or title or tenure or job focus. Instead, 10 categories recognize the marketers doing great things across various experiential areas, functions and departments. The categories:

The Visionaries. These event and trade show marketers bring the freshest ideas to life across their portfolios.

Prolific Creatives. Never short on killer looks, crazy feels and ideas that are as original as they are strategically sound.

The Strategists. The event and trade show marketers who excel in the area of strategy.

Sustainability Champions. No one cares about the impact of events on the planet more than they do.

Rising Stars. Up-and-comer industry rookies (manager-level and down) born to be in experiential.

Content Creators. The marketers who have a clear understanding of the power of event content.

Small-Budget Warriors. They make a big impact... on a small budget.

Transformers. Reimagine existing events and trade shows like nobody else-experiential refreshes, resets, rebuilds and relaunches.

Leader of Leaders. The event bosses who excel in motivating and inspiring their teams.

Meaningful Mentors. Bring others in the organization up through mentorship, DEI advocacy and allyship.

"It's amazing to see how so many passionate marketers are pushing the discipline of experiential marketing forward," says Event Marketer group publisher Jessica Heasley. "I'm thrilled we've created a way to recognize the year's biggest change agents."

The inaugural Watchlist "collective" will be unveiled to more than 100,000 marketers in October via features on eventmarketer.com and in Event Marketer magazine and a first-of-its-kind weeklong series of LinkedIn Live fireside chats-dubbed "Watchlist Week"-with the winners themselves. Additional social media efforts, content (and a few surprises) will round out the activation. More info here.

"Face-to-face marketing is getting refined and redefined by smart brand marketers who believe in the power of live events," says Proscenium founder and managing partner Mark Shearon. "I am delighted that Proscenium and Event Marketer have created a platform that recognizes the most influential brand marketers of the year."

ABOUT EVENT MARKETER

Event Marketer was founded in 2002 to serve the information needs of strategic brand-side marketers across the spectrum of experiential marketing. Today, it is the world's largest information resource on face-to-face marketing, serving an audience of more than 100,000 Fortune 1000 marketers. The EM portfolio spans its flagship magazine, exclusive corporate training practice, the annual Experiential Marketing Summit, the Ex Awards, the annual Event Agency Forum executive conference and more. Learn more at eventmarketer.com.

ABOUT PROSCENIUM

Proscenium creates and produces live, hybrid and virtual events for the world's biggest brands. The independent It List top 100 event agency offers Broadway-caliber creative and production, backed up by best-in-class strategy, content and technology. Proscenium works with Fortune 500 companies and best-in-class brands to deliver award-winning programs for clients such as T-Mobile, SAP, Harley-Davidson, HEINEKEN USA, JetBlue and The UPS Store. Learn more at proscenium.com.

