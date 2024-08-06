Nassim Rima has been announced as new general manager, DACH, with over 25 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry

This important hire is key to supporting Pharmanovia's growth in the DACH region

Pharmanovia, a global pharmaceutical company that commercialises novel medicines and revitalises, extends and expands the lifecycle of established medicines, has appointed Nassim Rima as General Manager, DACH.

Nassim Rima (Photo: Business Wire)

In his role, Nassim will be responsible for growing our on the ground presence in the DACH region. He will oversee the development of our inhouse sales force while fostering strong relationships with payors, stakeholders and customers across the region.

Before joining Pharmanovia, Nassim was the Director of Sales, Biosimilar, at Fresenius Kabi, where he was responsible for restructuring the sales organisation in Germany and creating and implementing strategies for field force excellence. Prior to this Nassim was with Celltrion Healthcare Deutschland GmbH, as Head of Sales Germany, where he was responsible for the implementation of marketing strategies that supported Celltrion's growth in Germany.

Nassim holds a degree in Biotechnology from Otto Von Guericke University, following this he furthered his education at the Anhalt University of Applied Sciences, specialising in Industrial Engineering. This combination of Biotechnology and Industrial Engineering provided him with a unique skill set that he has effectively applied throughout his career.

Nassim's extensive experience in the pharmaceutical sector, combined with his leadership skills and strategic vision, positions him perfectly to contribute to Pharmanovia's growth in the DACH region.

Commenting, Nicola Noya, General Manager Europe, Pharmanovia: "We are thrilled to welcome Nassim to Pharmanovia, his impressive background and accomplishments in the pharmaceutical industry make him a valuable asset to our organisation. We look forward to his contributions to growing our business and further serving customers and patients in the DACH region."

About Pharmanovia

Pharmanovia is a global lifecycle management healthcare company. Our purpose is to make medicines fit for tomorrow, to improve the lives of patients globally.

We do this by rediscovering, repurposing or re-engineering established medicines to improve patient outcomes and experiences as well as identifying new chemical entities that complement our existing portfolio to address unmet need.

With a diverse and growing team in over 160 countries across the globe, we deliver high-quality solutions, ethically and sustainably, across our four core therapeutic areas Endocrinology, Neurology, Cardiovascular and Oncology.

