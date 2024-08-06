Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 06.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 566480 | ISIN: DE0005664809 | Ticker-Symbol: EVT
Xetra
06.08.24
17:35 Uhr
8,330 Euro
+0,315
+3,93 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOTEC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7156,77521:56
6,7156,77521:56
ACCESSWIRE
06.08.2024 21:26 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evotec SE Provides Guidance Update

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces that it has refined its guidance for the fiscal year 2024.

The Company expects Group revenues in the range of € 790 - 820 m (low to mid-single-digit percentage growth vs previously low double-digit percentage growth; 2023: € 781.4 m);

R&D expenditures are expected in a range of € 50 - 60 m (low double-digit percentage reduction vs previously mid-single to low double-digit percentage reduction; 2023: € 64.8 m);

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach € 15 - 35 m (mid double-digit percentage reduction vs previously mid double-digit percentage growth; 2023: € 66.4 m).

The primary drivers of lower revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance are related to the slower than anticipated conversion of sales orders into revenues and continued pressure on margins due to a still high fixed cost base. However, the priority reset is fully on track and actions are underway to transform the business towards sustainable profitable growth.

Contact: Volker Braun, EVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49 (0) 151 1940 5058 (m), volker.braun@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec SE



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.