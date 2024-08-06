Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.08.2024
Short Squeeze Alarm: Omegas Aktie bereit für potenzielle Explosion
ACCESSWIRE
06.08.2024 22:02 Uhr
Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions Named a Major Contender in North America Assessment in Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services by Everest Group Research Firm

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition, and engagement solutions, announces that its Recruitment Solutions division is positioned as a Major Contender in Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services by the Everest Group PEAK Matrix North America (NA) Assessment.

"Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions was listed as a Major Contender in RPO in Everest Group's Global assessment in May of this year. Being featured in the North America Services also reinforces that we put our clients' wants and needs for candidates at the forefront," says Darren Findley, president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "The compassion and care our teams put forth to meet or exceed our client's expectations is validated by receiving this recognition."

The PEAK Matrix examined 50 NA RPO providers by their overall RPO capability across market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments and delivery footprint.

"The recruiting and hiring environments have been continuously changing for the last five years," said Andrea Shepherd, senior vice president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "We continue to evolve our approach to help our clients drive success in how they structure their TA programs for the future and find the best possible talent today. Being named a Major Contender in the North America Services reflects that our execution and performance are delivering results."

Everest Group highlights that Engage2Excel is the only provider who offers recruitment, onboarding, recognition and engagement services. In addition, Engage2Excel supports a vast array of clients from varied industries and sizes that take advantage of its value-added services, like talent consulting and management development.

Everest Group has prepared a report with their findings, click here to read it.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

Contact Information

Melissa Meunier
VP of Marketing
mmeunier@engage2excel.com
508.222.2900

SOURCE: Engage2Excel

