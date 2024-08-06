Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
06.08.2024
New Holland Brings New Products to Bahia Farm Show

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / New Holland, a brand of CNH, and PME Máquinas e Equipamentos introduced a range of products suitable for all types of farmers at the 18th edition of the Bahia Farm Show, in Brazil.

A range of great iron and tech were on display during the fair including the new application for agricultural management, FieldOps. This application helps farmers to make better decisions based on fleet information and the analysis of agronomic data.

"As a full-liner brand that is close to farmers, New Holland seeks to deliver the ideal solution for the customer's needs, regardless of their profile. We constantly invest in new technologies so that the producer can extract the highest productivity in the shortest possible time and reduce their costs, in addition to practicing a more sustainable agriculture", said Eduardo Kerbauy, New Holland's vice president for Latin America.

Other highlights of the New Holland booth included the T8 and T9 PLM Intelligence high-power tractors. PLM (Precison Land Management) Intelligence brings a set of high technology and capacity to meet the demand for precision agriculture in the field. By being fully connected to FieldOps, the connectivity of these tractors enables better fleet management and support in agricultural operations.

With this sustainable technology, the farmer will save on seeds, chemical pesticides, fuel, and will improve the management of the fleet of machines. This helps to reduce waste, increase efficiency and save on labor costs.

Read the full story here.

Field ops Application

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



