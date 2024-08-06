Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - WELL Training, a longstanding apprenticeship and commercial training provider, is proud to announce its launch in the United States, Canada and Caribbean markets. Since its establishment in 2010, WELL Training has been committed to delivering cutting-edge training solutions globally, transforming futures and fostering business growth.





WELL Training U.S.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8977/218967_welltraining.jpg

WELL Training U.S. aims to enhance employee growth, retention, and overall organizational success of businesses across numerous industries. Alongside its longstanding services of corporate training and apprenticeship programs, the new division plans to achieve this goal through its introduction of new innovative services, including gamified learning, cultural training, safety and compliance training, events, partnership programs, brand and marketing training and more. WELL Training U.S. is excited to forge new relationships with industry leading experts, such as their newest partner Study Academy, to offer the best there is in training, coaching and corporate services.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the success WELL Training has historically achieved to the North American market," says CEO of WELL Training U.S., Marc Dixon. "Our offerings bring a fresh and engaging spin on traditional corporate training and leadership development, embracing innovation and adapting to prioritize both knowledge retention and employee satisfaction."

WELL Training U.S. will boost the U.S. economy by enhancing workforce skills, productivity, and retention across various industries. By addressing the skills gap and promoting continuous learning, businesses will experience increased efficiency, innovation, and growth. The introduction of new services, such as gamified learning and cultural training, will also create new job opportunities, contributing to overall economic stability and expansion.

"WELL Training already works globally but this is an exciting expansion of WELL Training's operations in north America," said Steve Payne, CEO of WELL Training. "We know that post-Covid has presented many new challenges for businesses so improving the skills of the companies' leaders is essential to maintain growth in any industry and we know that Marc and his team will make this happen."

Visit the WELL Training U.S. website and follow on social media for the latest news on the North American division's offerings and achievements.

About WELL Training

WELL Training U.S. combines traditional corporate training with new, innovative verticals to help North American businesses reach their goals in leadership, culture, safety and compliance, marketing, and more. From gamified learning to interactive events, WELL Training works with you to understand your business's needs and implements a program to address those specific needs. Learn more and contact the team at www.welltrainingus.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/218967

SOURCE: Hexa PR Wire