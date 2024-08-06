Premier Payroll Solutions Has Been Added as a Payroll Partner to 7shifts

MASSAPEQUA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Premier Payroll Solutions is thrilled to announce its new status as a preferred payroll partner for 7shifts, a leading scheduling app for restaurants. This partnership brings together Premier Payroll Solutions' robust payroll services and 7shifts' cutting-edge scheduling and workforce management tools, offering restaurant owners a seamless, efficient, and reliable solution for managing their teams and payroll needs.
Seamless Integration for Enhanced Efficiency
By integrating Premier Payroll Solutions with 7shifts, restaurant owners will benefit from a streamlined process that simplifies payroll management. This partnership ensures that payroll data flows effortlessly between 7shifts and Premier Payroll Solutions, reducing administrative burdens and minimizing errors.
A Win-Win for Restaurant Owners
"This partnership represents a significant milestone for Premier Payroll Solutions," said Vinny Pappalardo, Partner of Premier Payroll Solutions. "By joining forces with 7shifts, we're able to provide our clients with an even more comprehensive suite of tools to manage their teams effectively. Our shared commitment to innovation and excellence makes this collaboration a natural fit."
About Premier Payroll Solutions
Premier Payroll Solutions is a leader in providing payroll and human capital management services tailored to businesses of all sizes. With a focus in restaurants and concentrating on accuracy, reliability, and customer service, Premier Payroll Solutions offers a range of services designed to meet the unique needs of its clients.
For more information, visit https://www.premierpayrollny.com
About 7shifts
Scheduling in one easy-to-use app. 7shifts helps small & medium-sized restaurants save time, cut costs, and makes their life easier so they can focus on serving their staff and customers
For more information, visit https://www.7shifts.com
