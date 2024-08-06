Petroff Amshen LLP Fighting for Homeowners' Rights

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / Petroff Amshen LLP has been a reliable advocate for over fifteen years in foreclosure defense, bankruptcy, and consumer debt, continuously protecting New York homeowners and residents through intensive litigation. After assessing some of the mortgage modifications secured by their firm, they have identified that banks often prevent clarity in mortgage loan modifications negotiations, imposing exorbitant fees, taxes, and more on homeowners who, in their haste to save their homes, accept misleading financial information and complete falsities.









As a pillar of its practice, Petroff Amshen LLP acts in pursuit of ethical justice, ensuring the rights of its clients through the years. These activities have included regulatory advocacy and legislative support for stronger consumer financial protections, and they are now ready to start litigation against abusive loan servicers and banks. "We're committed to getting them the justice and compensation they deserve after long years of continuous struggles over their homes," said Steven Amshen, the firm's lead partner.

With almost two decades of experience, Petroff Amshen LLP has observed that even when agreements are reached, banks often sneak in unfair and undisclosed charges. Therefore, in their rush to save their homes, homeowners end up accepting these terms without fully understanding what they're getting into. These terms often violate federal regulations, mainly the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act ("RESPA") and the Truth in Lending Act ("TILA"), whose infringements might result in hefty fines upon the bank and damages awarded to the firm's clients.

Petroff Amshen LLP encourages anyone who believes they have been misled by their financial institution after a mortgage modification to contact them for advice and assistance. The law firm remains committed to providing resources and support to help consumers understand their financial rights and make sure banks give an appropriate response to those who have done everything in their power to save their home.

Transparency and fairness in banking are not just ideals; they are essential standards that must be upheld to protect consumers. With Petroff Amshen LLP in their corner, the financial freedom stolen by the banks will be restored to their clients.

