Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2024) - Graphene Manufacturing Group (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement with Proactive Investors North America Inc. ("Proactive"), a company existing under the federal laws of Canada and an arm's length party to the Company, dated August 3, 2024 (the "Proactive Agreement") to increase the Company's investor relations outreach. Pursuant to the Proactive Agreement, Proactive will provide media services, including research reports and analyst videos, to GMG for a twelve-month term, unless earlier terminated in accordance with the terms of the Proactive Agreement. The Company will pay Proactive a fee of US$25,000 in consideration for such services.

Proactive's place of business is 300 Vesey Street, 12th Floor, New York New York 10282 United States. Proactive does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The Proactive Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company also announces that it will be continuing its investor relations agreement with Focus Communications Investor Relations Inc. ("Focus"), a company existing under the laws of Ontario, dated July 1, 2023 which will continue for a further two years until July 1, 2026. For further details regarding the arrangement with Focus, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 18, 2023 and February 19, 2024.

The Company further announces that it will be continuing its issuer trading services agreement with Independent Trading Group ("ITG"), a company existing under the laws of Ontario, dated June 1, 2023. The ITG Agreement automatically renews for one-month terms unless terminated by the parties. For further details regarding the arrangement with ITG, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 18, 2023.

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process. GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating), lubricants and fluids.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

