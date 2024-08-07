NavSav Insurance Climbs to #49 in The Insurance Journal's Top 100

Maintaining Remarkable Growth & Industry Leadership

BEAUMONT, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / NavSav Insurance, one of the fastest-growing insurance agencies in North America, is proud to announce its impressive leap into the top 50 agencies on the Insurance Journal's Top 100 list. The list is comprised of P&C independent insurance agencies, with NavSav moving from #64 last year to #49 in 2024. This significant achievement marks the third consecutive year NavSav has been featured on the prestigious list, having debuted at #99 in 2021.









This year marks the 20th annual publication of Insurance Journal's Top 100 Independent Agencies special report. Notably, a large majority of firms in the Top 100 saw remarkable increases in total property/casualty (P/C) revenue year-over-year. From 2022 to 2023, the total P/C revenue combined of all 100 firms grew by more than $5 billion, adding NavSav Insurance to the prestigious top 50 P/C agencies in North America.

In addition to this notable accomplishment, NavSav Insurance continues to garner accolades and recognition within the industry. The company was recognized by Great Place to Work and was honored as the best place for working parents, both for the second consecutive year. NavSav is dedicated to the culture of its employees and their valued clients. Together, they are building a legacy marked by integrity, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to their customers.

CEO, Brent Walters, commented on their arrival to the top 50 saying, "As NavSav Insurance propels into the future, our vision remains clear: to redefine the standards of the insurance industry and consistently strive for unparalleled excellence." Walters also said of their continued growth that, "NavSav has made incredible strides in such a short time, and we are excited to see more of the bright and boundless future of NavSav Insurance."

NavSav Insurance's continued growth and success demonstrate the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in the insurance industry. With a focus on employee culture and client satisfaction, NavSav Insurance is poised for even greater achievements in the years to come.

About NavSav: NavSav Insurance is a family of independent insurance agencies shaking up the insurance industry by saying goodbye to limited products and providing customers high-quality, affordable alternatives from higher rates. We are an innovative company built by industry leaders with decades of experience and success on both sides of the business. At NavSav, we believe everyone has the right to be valued, supported, and part of a collaborative environment. We provide our agents and their clients with options to fit their personalized needs. We've partnered with over 150+ carriers to ensure competitively-priced coverage and rates. We navigate through all the options to find our clients savings. As independent insurance advisers, we work for our customers and deliver an unprecedented insurance experience. We research more coverage and price options than any other company in the market and are able to discover the best protection and value for your needs. Visit us at Navsav.com for more information.

